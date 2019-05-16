BWD Automotive Launches New Website

BWD's new and improved website design includes a significantly more robust and integrated eCatalog experience. It's now easier than ever for automotive professionals to find the parts and information they need for sales and repairs. Additionally, the website's digital resources, technical training library and fully responsive design allows users to access the new sites and enhanced eCatalog across all devices.

Commenting on the launch, Jack Ramsey, Vice President Engine Management Marketing and Sales, SMP, stated, "We're excited to introduce this revamped BWD website that delivers rich content and a dynamic user experience to help counterpersons and technicians find the information they need fast."

BWD® manufactures and distributes a premium line of automotive engine management products for ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems as well as growing categories such as computerized engine controls, diesel, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT, and ADAS components.

About SMP:

In its 100th year in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. supplies independent professional auto technicians and automotive do-it-yourselfers with high-quality replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission and fuel systems as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP products are sold throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America and in many other countries around the world. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App 2.0 or visit www.smpcorp.com.

