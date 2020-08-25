b.well Connected Health Appoints Healthcare Veteran Dunnie Norman as Chief Revenue Officer

Norman brings over 20 years of healthcare business strategy and commercialization expertise. He has worked closely with leading health systems, payers, and employers to deliver best-in-class results with revenue cycle, electronic health record, clinical decision support, and population health technology solutions. As one of the earliest and most successful sales leaders at Allscripts, he contributed to growing a $1 billion healthcare IT company. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of sales and marketing at Vivify Health during a period of rapid growth leading to the company's acquisition by UnitedHealthGroup's Optum division.

At b.well, Norman is responsible for all revenue-generation strategy and execution. He reports to CEO and Founder Kristen Valdes.

"We are delighted to welcome Dunnie, an experienced, high-caliber sales leader with a proven track record for growing revenue as well as building and coaching world-class sales teams," said Valdes. "Dunnie is the ideal person at this critical moment in health care to strategically manage our growing pipeline of health systems, employers and payers who turn to us to transform and personalize the consumer health journey."

"I'm excited to be joining b.well to help accelerate the growth of the company," said Norman. "From the outset, I was attracted to b.well's founding team and their strong sense of shared purpose; I discovered a team deeply engaged in the national conversation around enabling patient access to their own health care data. For me, this represents a unique opportunity to help healthcare stakeholders simplify the experience they deliver while the people we jointly serve gain the rich digital experience we've all come to expect in other areas of our lives. I look forward to helping b.well scale the business to the benefit of millions of Americans."

About b.well Connected Health

b.well is a health care technology company providing platform services comprised of five core products that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how people interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience.

