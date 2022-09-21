BWH HOTEL GROUP® EXPANDS GLOBAL PRESENCE WITH HOTELS IN EUROPE, ASIA AND NORTH AMERICA

Global hotel company grows across chain scale segments and adds a robust collection of soft brand hotels

PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BWH Hotel Group, one of the world's leading hotel companies, is expanding its footprint with the addition of several new properties in select regions across the globe. A modern and innovative global hospitality powerhouse with 18 distinctive brands across every chain scale segment – from luxury to economy – BWH Hotel Group announced today the addition of new hotels in Europe, Asia and North America. New properties have been added in countries such as France, Germany, Austria, England, the United States and Thailand, among others.

"Guests are traveling again for both leisure and business. Having a variety of properties across every chain scale segment provides our guests with hotels for any purpose or need as they plan their global travels," said Larry Cuculic, President and Chief Executive Officer, BWH Hotel Group. "Despite the challenges of recent years, BWH Hotel Group has a strong foundation that will help us continue to expand our portfolio. We're excited to add these properties and will look to grow our brands in key travel destinations around the world."

Select hotels joining the portfolio include:

With these new hotels onboarded, BWH Hotel Group has now added nearly 200 hotels to its portfolio in Europe, Asia and North America in the last year with an additional 90 set to open before end of year. With a portfolio of approximately 4,500 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide, BWH Hotel Group is positioned for continued growth, providing unique offerings and experiences to travelers and developers worldwide.

In addition, BWH Hotel Group has expanded its collection of soft brand hotels. In the last year, the leading hospitality company added more than 60 soft brand hotels worldwide across its soft brand collection, which includes BW Premier Collection®, BW Signature Collection®, WorldHotels™ Collection and SureStay Collection®.

Hotels have joined the portfolio in countries such as the United States, Canada, Italy, Scotland and Sweden, among others. Select properties include:

"Our Collections are rapidly growing across the globe and we're eager to continue building our portfolio," said Brad LeBlanc, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, BWH Hotel Group. "Soft branding allows owners to maintain independence and uniqueness, while being connected to BWH Hotel Group's global distribution network. Soft branding will continue to be a major focus for our company, as we expand in target markets and countries in key regions."

All hoteliers that have recently joined BWH Hotel Group benefit from the brand's reputation for providing superior guest service, and gain access to the award-winning Best Western Rewards® (BWR) program, which boasts nearly 50 million members worldwide. To learn about BWR's current fall promotions, click here.

For more information on BWH Hotel Group, please visit:

bestwestern.com

bestwesterndevelopers.com

About BWH Hotel Group®

BWH Hotel Group is a leading, global hospitality network comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™ Collection, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotel Group®. The global network boasts approximately 4,500 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

Media Contact:

Katie Ray

Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Best Western Hotels & Resorts