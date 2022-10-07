BWHI President and CEO Linda Goler Blount Featured on Forbes' 2022 50 Over 50 Impact List

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Black Women's Health Imperative president and CEO Linda Goler Blount was named to the second-annual Forbes 50 over 50: Impact List , which highlights dynamic women leaders making a positive change in their communities through social entrepreneurship, law, advocacy, and education.

As president and CEO, Blount is responsible for advancing BWHI's mission to promote health equity and reproductive justice for Black women and girls. Since joining BWHI in 2014, Blount has overseen more than $20 million invested in Black women's health -- including programs that tackle racial disparities in rare diseases, vaccine access for Black communities, and discrimination in the workplace.

"I'm honored to be listed among this group of inspiring women who are driving change in society and making an impact," said Blount. "Every day I re-commit myself to serving Black women so they can enjoy healthy lives. As we approach the 40th anniversary of the Black Women's Health Imperative, I'm looking ahead to what's next and the change I can help bring to ensure future generations of Black girls live in a just and equitable society."

Before BWHI, Blount worked as the national vice president of Health Disparities at the American Cancer Society. Blount also held stints at the Coca-Cola Company and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She has a master's in public health from the University of Michigan and a B.S. in computer engineering from Eastern Michigan University.

With a focus on racial and gender equity, the Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) is the first and only national non-profit organization created for and by Black women dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our nation's 21 million Black women and girls - physically, emotionally, and financially. Our core mission is advancing health equity and social justice for Black women across their lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development.



