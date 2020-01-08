BWW 2020 - Best Wine Critics of World have been selected - Neal Martin is the Winner!

HELSINKI, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Wine Critic of the World -competition is part of the BWW2020 - Best Wine of the World Competition, which was held by the world's largest wine information service - tastingbook.com.



Tastingbook.com's thousands of international pro members - wine writers, sommeliers, wine merchants and wine producers around the world, have anonymously listed the wine critics who they consider should be on the BWW2020 - Top 50 Wine Critic list.

The 50 shortlisted wine critics received in total 218,966 votes from wine professionals and wine lovers from 56 countries during the voting period.

In BWW Competition 2020, the Best Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to Neal Martin.



"Thank you to everyone who voted for me in the Best Wine Critic Competition, not least since many of the votes are cast by fellow wine professionals. Although by definition a competition, everyone that contributes towards communicating about wine has something to offer and is fighting the same cause - to encourage more people to drink well. That is more important today than ever in the shadow of proposed import tariffs and ever-stronger anti-alcohol lobbyists. Despite these immediate challenges, wine has been enjoyed for thousands of years and it will be enjoyed for thousands more." - Neal Martin (Senior Editor - Vinous)



Other prestigious Awards:



-the Best Bordeaux Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to Michel Bettane.



-the Best Burgundy Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to Allen Meadows.



-the Best Rhône Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to Jeb Dunnuck.



-the Best Alsace Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to Stephan Reinhardt.



-the Best Champagne Critic of the World title was awarded to Richard Juhlin.



-the Best Italy Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to James Suckling.



-the Best Spain Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to José Peñin.



-the Best Port Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to Axel Probst.



-the Best Germany Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to David Schildknecht.



-the Best Austria Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to Peter Moser.



-the Best South Africa Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to John Platter.



-the Best Napa Valley Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to James Laube.



-the Best Australia Wine Critic of the World title was awarded to Andrew Caillard MW.



The TOP 20 Wine Critics list with more information can be found at www.tastingbook.com



BWW warmly welcomes all vineyards to enter their wine for the 2020 competition. Registration is the easiest, fastest, and most affordable in the business. Registration began on January 1st at www.bwwcompetition.com.



The competition is organized by the world's largest wine information service Tastingbook.com (www.tastingbook.com) and the world's leading fine wine magazines – FINE Magazines (www.fine-magazines.com).



For more information about the competition and to FIND THE FINALISTS BY CATEGORIES, please visit www.bestwineoftheworld.com.

