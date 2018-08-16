BX3 Capital Announces Partnership with BlockDrop

BlockDrop provides a document generation platform tailored to the crypto and blockchain space, offering industry-specific document generation while using best-in-class technology integrated with lawyers in mind.

"As the first-ever legal technology resource exclusively for the new and exciting blockchain industry, we are eager to engage with BX3 Capital in this meaningful partnership. BX3 boasts an impressive deck of professionals spanning multiple industries and all of which are truly valuable to blockchain companies particularly now. We look forward to working with BX3 to dispense reliable BlockDrop solutions, curated by leading industry practitioners," says Jeffrey Knight, President and Founder of BlockDrop.

Use of the BlockDrop platform enables both in-house counsel and private law firms accelerated access to industry-focused content curated and maintained by experienced practitioners in the sector.

"As a client-focused firm, BX3 prides itself on early adoption of innovative solutions that help us serve our clients and in the crypto legal space," Asman says. "With BlockDrop onboard, we can educate and help our clients evolve to their highest potential."

Using BlockDrop, lawyers have a reliable, institutional resource to educate and counsel clients in the blockchain industry, build out a blockchain practice group, standardize work product, and build efficiencies for volume practices to be able to compete with larger blockchain practice groups or firms with more resources.

BlockDrop offers much needed support to lawyers seeking to reliably service the blockchain industry with a high level of technical competence as well as work product that reflects "what's market" for the industry today and into the future.

BlockDrop is led by its President and Founder Jeffrey D. Knight, who left a career as a corporate lawyer where he himself handled a wide array of blockchain and cryptocurrency-related legal matters. The company also boasts a team of advisors featuring decorated legal resumés, including Charles Nesson, William Weld Professor of Law at Harvard Law School and the founder of the Berkman Center for Internet & Society; Steve Roach, formerly legal compliance lead for Citi; Ellen McCarthy, VMS Chief Compliance & Risk Officer, formerly government regulatory counsel as well as counsel at the New York Stock Exchange and Katrin Kuhlmann, the President and Founder of law and development nonprofit New Markets Lab, as well as a lecturer at Harvard Law School and an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center.

About BX3



We are passionate professionals with decades of combined experience in banking, marketing, accounting, finance, tax, and law, and use our expertise to provide the necessary tools and framework to turn ideas into successful businesses in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. We believe that the disruption that blockchain technology enables will inevitably lead to increased pushback from regulatory bodies as they see bad actors and noncompliant parties continue to take advantage of the decentralized, pseudonymous nature of the industry. We exclusively work with clients and partners who reflect our core principles of collaboration, ethics, and transparency. BX3 is headquartered in New York, New York. More at bx3.io.

About BlockDrop



BlockDrop is headquartered in Manhattan, New York. More at blockdrop.tech.

Media Contact: Carol Lin Vieira, 401-871-7676, carol@bx3.io

SOURCE BX3 Capital

