BX3 Launches Capital, Consulting, and Law Entities to Help New Businesses Raise Money, Achieve Growth

"BX3 is a new kind of investment banker for start-ups ," says Mike Minihan , BX3's managing partner. "We seek not only to coach founders and help them raise capital. We also want to build the business itself, filling in any gaps in legal, accounting, tax, operations, or marketing—the critical functions needed for any successful business venture. Our clients thus have the opportunity to utilize the integrated services of BX3 Capital, BX3 Consulting, or BX3 Law—or all three!"

BX3 Capital is led by Harry Friedberg , who brings more than three decades of experience and knowledge in finance as he spearheads the team's fundraising efforts. He has worked across the gamut of financial products including derivatives, foreign exchange, distressed debt, and structured products. Harry has sold a wide array of investment banking deals and introduced new equity-linked products to his client base. His varied background has translated into strong and lasting relationships with a variety of institutional investors such as family offices, pension funds, venture capital firms, business development companies, and hedge fund firms.

Stonecrest Partners , a partner firm of BX3 Capital, is a boutique independent financial services provider. Built on a legacy of personalized service and trust and founded by institutional traders, the firm focuses on achieving superior results for retail and institutional clients. Securities are offered through Stonecrest Capital Markets, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment products include fixed-income, equities/options, alternative investments, private placements, 1031 Delaware statutory trusts (DSTs), mutual funds, and various insurance products.

BX3 Consulting , led by Jay Arcata , offers a team of highly experienced professionals across a wide swath of business verticals spanning tax, accounting, marketing and public relations, graphic design, and outsourced C-suite services . Arcata joined BX3 in 2018 to begin the latest chapter in a career focused on assisting companies with nascent technologies and products. Most recently prior to BX3, Arcata was a partner with Hartford-based law firm Halloran & Sage, where he was head of the technology practice.

BX3 Law is headed by Kawa Foad , who also serves as BX3's general counsel. In addition, he advises BX3's clientele with respect to all securities-related and corporate governance matters. This includes advising on a transaction's appropriate offering type and creating investment offering documents and regulatory filings. Foad can also provide guidance on drafting and revising new and/or existing bylaws, and articles of incorporation; as well as other corporate documents such as board minutes and written consents and providing ongoing legal advice.

"Start-ups trying to break out from this highly competitive field today will need better ways to prove their investment value," says Friedberg. "One way is for founders and entrepreneurs to find high-quality partners who can introduce them to the right investors, as well as provide proven business "best practices" into all areas of their enterprise. This is why firms such as BX3 are an invaluable asset to early-stage companies."

About BX3

We are passionate professionals with decades of combined experience in finance, investment banking, marketing, accounting, tax, and law. At BX3, we use our expertise to raise funds and provide the necessary tools and framework to turn ideas into successful businesses across a variety of sectors. We work exclusively with clients and partners who reflect our core principles of collaboration, ethics, and transparency. BX3 is headquartered in New York.

