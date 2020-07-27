BXS Insurance Named to National Top 100 Brokers List

TUPELO, Miss., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BXS Insurance, Inc., a subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS), has been named to Business Insurance magazine's 2020 Top 100 Brokers of U.S. Business list. The annual list ranks insurance brokers by revenue from U.S.-based clients in the previous calendar year.

In 2019, revenue increased by 3.5 percent to top more than $123 million, placing BXS Insurance at No. 35 on the national list. The organization is also the fourth-largest bank-owned broker in the country.

"We are honored to once again be named as one of the top insurance brokers in the country," said Markham McKnight, president and CEO of BXS Insurance. "Our ranking is not only a reflection of our strong market position but is also the culmination of more than 130 years of superior client service, decades of investment in technology and data-driven solutions and the hard work and dedication of more than 650 professionals."

About BXS Insurance, Inc.

BXS Insurance, Inc. is a subsidiary of publicly-traded financial services company BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS). For more than 130 years, this large, nationally recognized firm has strategically grown to 31 offices across eight states. It operates globally as a member of the Worldwide Brokers Network, the fourth largest insurance network in the world. From small companies to organizations with more than 10,000 employees, BXS Insurance delivers the highest standard in brokerage services. It has become an industry leader in commercial insurance, surety, employee benefits and private client brokerage services by investing in technology and human capital to expand service offerings and create a competitive advantage for clients.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $23 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com ; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on [email protected]; or connect with us through LinkedIn.



About Business Insurance

Business Insurance is the authoritative news and information source for executives concerned about risk and the impact on their business. With information for risk managers, insurers, brokers and other providers of insurance products and services, Business Insurance delivers in-depth analysis on new and emerging risks, case studies of successful programs, market intelligence on trends, and guidance on how to capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges. In addition to a monthly print magazine, Business Insurance provides essential news via its website, BusinessInsurance.com; daily and weekly e-newsletters; and breaking news via email news alerts. To subscribe, please contact Business Insurance at [email protected] .

