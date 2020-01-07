By Focusing on Consumers, PrivacyUX Turns CCPA Compliance into a Market Advantage for California Enterprises

YORK, Pa., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PrivacyCheq is launching Privacy UX for CCPA, its new SaaS operational compliance solution for enterprises that gather private consumer data from citizens of California and therefore must comply with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

PrivacyUX for CCPA turns CCPA's required notices and opt outs into a positive consumer experience, turning CCPA compliance into a market advantage. Consumers can quickly get an understandable CCPA Notice simply by scanning with their phone apps or sending a text (send "CCPA" to 717-467-3214)

Built with PrivacyCheq's flagship ConsentCheq platform, PrivacyUX for CCPA is designed to delight consumers with an optimal privacy management experience. By focusing on the consumer, trust and engagement are built on a daily basis while the service facilitates CCPA operational requirements for transparency, preference and rights management, and downstream opt out verification.

PrivacyCheq's CEO Roy Smith said "The product name "Privacy User Experience" expresses our focus on turning CCPA-required privacy activity into a positive thing for consumers, which ultimately translates into competitive advantage for companies that deploy PrivacyUX. With well over 60% of all consumer interaction now being done on mobile devices, PrivacyUX for CCPA delivers trust-building experiences that look great on mobile devices while fully complying with both the spirit and letter of CCPA."

Smith continued "Beyond consumer-facing transparency, our mission here is streamlining and reducing the burden, complexity and cost of day-to-day CCPA operational compliance. Many enterprises are just becoming aware of CCPA's daunting daily requirements. Every day after January 1, 2020, consumers' privacy preferences must be gathered and conserved so they can be honored in the future each time data is "sold". Since private data is gathered from a wide variety of touchpoints, not just websites, so-called "cookie" opt out services offer a risky, incomplete solution. Modern enterprises must be able to process opt out requests from websites, mobile apps, Internet of Things devices, email, telemarketing and even from physical locations like hospitality and retail sites where private data is ingested. PrivacyUX for CCPA elegantly handles each of these tasks with aplomb."

By conserving consumer opt out preferences in a secure database with restful API, PrivacyUX allows the enterprise to fulfil the CCPA requirements to honor consumer opt-out requests instantly, and the managed API fully supports downstream opt out notification of third parties, a poorly understood compliance issue for modern enterprises that utilize many third party services.

A live demonstration of PrivacyUX for CCPA's Notice At Collection can be viewed on any smartphone simply by texting "CCPA" to 717-467-3214 in the US or 44-19423-16305 in the UK.

The PrivacyUX for CCPA service is available immediately and can typically be fully implemented in 4-6 weeks. PrivacyUX for CCPA interoperates with other PrivacyCheq services to deliver a one-stop operational solution for COPPA (US Federal Child Privacy), SB220 (State of Nevada) and GDPR (EU) regulations.

For a live demonstration and quote, contact PrivacyCheq's sales offices in San Francisco and London or at https://www.privacyux.com/.

About PrivacyCheq

Since its founding in 2013, PrivacyCheq has been a leader in the regulatory compliance tech industry with innovative cloud-based privacy solutions, managing privacy consent for global enterprises. The company offers a variety of cloud services facilitating transparent notice and consent/opt out compliance with GDPR, CCPA, COPPA, PIPEDA, LGPD and other similar privacy regulations worldwide. For more information visit http://www.privacycheq.com/.

Press Contact

Melissa Rue

Audienci Public Relations for PrivacyCheq

+1 208 850 5939

231945@email4pr.com

SOURCE PrivacyCheq

Related Links

http://www.privacycheq.com/

