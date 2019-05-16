By Light acquires Metova Federal, leader in Cyber Training Services

ARLINGTON, Va., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- By Light Professional IT Services LLC ("By Light ") today announced the acquisition of Metova Federal, LLC, a leading cyber range and cyber training services provider to the US Government. With the addition of Metova Federal's software, solutions and services, By Light is well positioned to help customers meet increasingly complex and ever-changing mission threats and requirements. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more than ten years, Metova Federal has been an innovative information technology solutions provider specializing in cyber products and services, training and software development. The company offers CyberCENTS, a cyber training, exercise and mission qualification platform to support federal and state agencies in multi-domain environments. This market-leading cyberattack emulation environment is complimented with a range of other technical and professional services in support of customers across the DoD and in Federal Civilian, State and Local, and Commercial markets.

Bob Donahue Jr., CEO and Founder of By Light, said, "We are thrilled to combine Metova Federal's proven track record as a high-end, mission-critical cyber range and cyber services provider with By Light's own strong cyber and intel practice. This acquisition will allow us to expand and diversify our cyber offering to better serve our customers."

By Light's acquisition of Metova Federal is the Company's third since Sagewind Capital, a private equity firm with extensive experience backing strong management teams in the government and defense industry, acquired the Company in 2017. In 2018, By Light acquired Axom Technologies, followed by its acquisition of Phacil, Inc. in March of 2019.

Steven Lefkowitz, Managing Partner of Sagewind, said, "By Light's acquisition of Metova Federal is another important step in the execution of our strategy of backing great management teams to scale businesses. We are delighted by the progress that By Light has made under our ownership over the past two years and excited to capitalize on many of the attractive opportunities still before us through our partnership with Bob Donahue and his team."

About By Light Professional IT Services LLC

Founded in 2002, By Light (www.bylight.com) is an ISO 9001, 20000, 27001, and CMMI Dev 3 registered and certified company, providing a full range of professional services, hardware, and software engineering solutions to defense, civilian, and commercial customers worldwide.

About Metova Federal

Metova Federal (www.federal.metova.com) is a leading provider of tailored cyber training solutions. The company specializes in providing technology services and support, software development services, system and network engineering and administration, infrastructure design and installation, instructor-led and distributed training support to the Federal Government and commercial customers.

About Sagewind Capital LLC

Sagewind Capital Partners LLC (www.sagewindcapital.com) is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm founded by Steve Lefkowitz. The principals of Sagewind have a proven track record of providing capital and financial resources to help promising small and middle market companies achieve success faster while generating long-term equity value. Through its investments, Sagewind Capital is building a portfolio of companies in key sectors that have the potential for organic growth and can serve as platforms for substantial value creation through a buy-and-build strategy of strategic acquisitions.

Media Contacts

