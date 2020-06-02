Bye, Bye BigLaw: National Co-Chair at Fox Rothschild leaves BigLaw behind for a mid-size powerhouse

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Randy Adler has joined nationally-recognized powerhouse Barton LLP in New York as the Co-Chair of the firm's Emerging Companies and Venture Capital Practice.

"The BigLaw model just doesn't fit my innovative clientele anymore. Clients want lawyers and firms with the sophistication of the AmLaw 50 and the collaborative spirit of an entrepreneur," said Adler. "Barton's model is already incredibly successful and continues to flourish because it provides my clients with exactly what they've been asking for over the past year. I can't believe a firm like Barton actually exists."

Adler has a talent for identifying unseen opportunities involved with business models which thrive and grow in the marketplace. He co-founded RK ADLER LLP, modeling it as a "startup for startups," and built it into one of New York's premier boutique law firms. The success of that firm led to its merger with Dentons LLP.

"Randy is a perfect fit inside the Barton model," said Roger Barton, managing partner of Barton LLP. "Even in the pandemic, we continue to bolster our team by attracting and retaining major BigLaw talent because of our client-driven platform. Randy is an incredible addition to our Emerging Companies and Venture Capital practice."

Barton's nationally-recognized law firm has a proven record of attracting next generation BigLaw partners and their clientele due to its high quality services combined with an innovative and visionary mindset.

"Barton brings the best elements of a law firm in under one roof," said Adler. "You have sophisticated partner-level expertise and work product mixed with a welcoming, entrepreneurial, collaborative environment. My clients are of the same mindset. It's a winning formula."

Adler began his legal career at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP before creating RK ADLER, LLP. After the success RK ADLER led to its merger with Dentons LLP, Randy joined Fox Rothschild as the National Co-Chair of the Emerging Companies & Venture Capital Practice Group. Adler is a nationally-recognized leader in emerging growth companies and venture capital.

About Barton

Barton LLP, is a mid-size transactional and litigation boutique based in New York with an office in Nashville, providing services to domestic and international businesses, investment funds, financial service firms, and owners of privately held businesses.

