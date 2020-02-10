BYND INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Beyond Meat Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Beyond Meat Inc. ("Beyond Meat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BYND) between May 2, 2019, and January 27, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Beyond Meat securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Beyond Meat Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Beyond Meat's termination of its supply agreement with Don Lee constituted a breach of that agreement, thus exposing the Company to foreseeable legal liability and reputational harm; (ii) Beyond Meat and certain of its employees had doctored and omitted material information from a food safety consultants report, which the Company represented as accurate to Don Lee; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 27, 2020, post-market, Don Lee Farms issued a press release announcing that "Judge Rules Don Lee Farms Likely to Obtain a Judgment. Beyond Meat's CFO and Others Named Individually for Fraud." The release announced, among other things, that "[a] judge has ruled Don Lee Farms proved the probable validity of its claim that Beyond Meat breached its manufacturing agreement with Don Lee Farms" and that "[i]n a separate motion before a different Judge, the Court granted Don Lee Farms' request to name Beyond Meat Chief Financial Officer Mark Nelson, Senior Quality Assurance Manager Jessica Quetsch and Director of Operations Anthony Miller in its fraud claims which allege they intentionally doctored and omitted material information from a food safety consultant's report, and then delivered that doctored report to Don Lee Farms and affirmatively represented that it was the complete opinion of the consultant."

On this news, Beyond Meat's stock price fell precipitously over the next two trading days closing at $114.88 on January 29, 2020.

If you purchased Beyond Meat securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/beyondmeatinc-bynd-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-243/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 30, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Related Links

http://www.bernlieb.com

