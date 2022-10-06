BYOD Market Size to Grow by USD 69.07 Bn, Reduced Hardware Cost for Enterprises to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bring your own device (BYOD) market will be driven by factors such as the reduced hardware cost for enterprises. BYOD is becoming popular, as employees prefer using their own devices, which makes them more productive and increases the probability of innovation. BYOD offers benefits such as cost savings, as they need not spend significantly on expensive devices. Such factors will contribute to the growth of the global BYOD market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bring your own Device (BYOD) Market 2022-2026

The global bring your own device (BYOD) market size is expected to grow by USD 69.07 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market: Trends and Challenges

The adoption of BYOD in SMEs is a trend in the market. Enterprise mobility solutions help SMEs improve customer services and satisfaction, increase their revenues, and reduce the cost of acquiring customers. This trend is leading to a reduction in the use of desktops, with the advent of Internet-enabled wireless gadgets such as smartphones, PDAs, and tablets. SMEs are focusing on 3G/4G wireless routers, and the market is expected to experience constant growth during the forecast period owing to abundant mobility benefits. These factors will boost the growth of the global BYOD market.

Infrastructure constraints and connectivity issues will challenge the growth of the bring your own device (BYOD) market during the forecast period. Several developing countries lack the infrastructure and connectivity for implementing BYOD policies. The low Internet speed and latency as well as poor infrastructure will negatively impact the adoption of enterprise mobile devices. Such factors will challenge the growth of the global BYOD market during the forecast period.

Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market: End-user

By end-user, the market has been segmented into healthcare, retail, energy and utilities, government, and others. The healthcare segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Many hospitals and healthcare organizations are shifting to mobile health (mHealth), which requires employees to use their own personal devices. These factors are driving the growth of this segment

Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in the adoption of smartphones and tablets. The US and Canada are the key countries for the bring your own device (BYOD) market in North America.

Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market: Companies Covered

42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd

ALE International

BlackBerry Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

HCS Technology Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lookout Inc.

Miradore Oy

Mitsogo Inc

Oracle Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SAP SE

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

VMware Inc.

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist in the bring your own device (BYOD) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bring your own device (BYOD) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bring your own device (BYOD) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bringing your own device (BYOD) market vendors

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 69.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd, ALE International, BlackBerry Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., HCS Technology Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Lookout Inc., Miradore Oy, Mitsogo Inc, Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ALE International

10.4 BlackBerry Ltd

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.6 Citrix Systems Inc.

10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

10.9 Lookout Inc.

10.10 Oracle Corp.

10.11 SAP SE

10.12 VMware Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

