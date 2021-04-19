Byrdie Announces Fifth Annual Eco Beauty Award Winners

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Byrdie (www.byrdie.com) announced its fifth Eco Beauty Awards , honoring the best clean beauty brands that employ and emphasize non-toxic ingredients, innovation, and sustainability. Winners are tested and analyzed by Byrdie's editors and industry-leading guest judges using Byrdie's proprietary clean beauty standards.

This year, alongside 78 product categories such as Best AM Moisturizer, Best Body SPF, and Best Do-It-All Hair Product, are six new "people" categories naming Byrdie's "Clean Beauty Heroes," all leaders in the eco beauty space:

The Changemaker : Anitra Marsh , VP of Global Sustainability at Procter & Gamble

: , VP of Global Sustainability at Procter & Gamble The Disruptor : Priscilla Tsai , creator and founder of Cocokind

: , creator and founder of Cocokind The Formulator : Robyn Watkins , founder of Holistic Beauty Group

: , founder of Holistic Beauty Group The Educator : Jen Novakovich , cosmetic scientist at The Eco Well

: , cosmetic scientist at The Eco Well The Influencer : Dr. Michelle Wong , PhD scientist and educator at Lab Muffin Beauty Science

: Dr. , PhD scientist and educator at Lab Muffin Beauty Science The Innovator: Cary Lin and Angela Ubias , co-founders of Common Heir

Another first for this year is the design of the awards editorial itself. Rather than a single roundup of winners, a landing page—anchored with bold, original photography—serves as a home base where readers can discover the winners by category ( Skincare , Bodycare , Haircare , Makeup , Under $25 , and Clean Beauty Heroes ), learn more about the awards process and meet the guest judges, and read additional eco beauty explainers to clarify the often confusing language surrounding "clean" beauty. Additionally, the winner profiles benefit from scannable features such as tags (Cruelty-Free, Gives Back, Black-Owned and more) and bulleted highlights that easily capture key points.

Byrdie's expert editors and guest judges tested thousands of products throughout the year and nominated more than 300 finalists that qualify as "clean" according to Byrdie's Clean Beauty Pledge . The 2021 winners represent the best in clean, eco-friendly beauty solutions, and include top brands and products to watch across skincare, haircare and makeup, from back-to-back winners such as Love Beauty and Planet, Aveda and W3LL People, to newcomers like Projekt Glitter and Common Heir.



"Byrdie had the foresight to start the Eco Beauty Awards back in 2017, and our fifth anniversary comes after a year of the most extreme focus on our health and well-being," said Leah Wyar, SVP/General Manager. "Our expanded list, in its new, intuitive format, directly connects readers to the resources they need as they continue to refine their routines."

See the full list of Byrdie's 2021 Eco Beauty Award winners here .

About Byrdie

Byrdie is dedicated to all things beauty, inside and out. From hair and makeup to health and wellness, Byrdie takes a fresh, no-nonsense approach to feeling and looking your best. Byrdie reaches more than eight million people each month. www.byrdie.com

SOURCE Byrdie