Byrdie Hosts First-Ever Virtual Byrdie Beauty Lab

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Byrdie ( www.byrdie.com ) announced its third annual Byrdie Beauty Lab , the most accessible, high-production value beauty event of its kind. Byrdie Beauty Lab's first-ever virtual iteration brings digital content to life through masterclasses with top industry professionals, skincare and wellness workshops, and a panel discussion celebrating Black creators in the beauty industry.

Readers come to Byrdie Beauty Lab each year to find inspiration and the latest beauty trends. This year, over 800 virtual attendees will receive a free gift box filled with editor-approved products to try at home. The event will welcome attendees for eight expert-led sessions including a Q&A with a cosmetic chemist on reading product labels, an esthetician-led skincare workshop to achieve glowing skin, meditation sessions, and more.

Unlike other recent virtual beauty and wellness events, Byrdie Beauty Lab is free and will be presented in a highly-produced live-stream format that allows viewers to engage with experts and editors from home. The event marks the first of many digital opportunities Byrdie plans to offer through 2021, providing readers accessible, inclusive invitations to play, experiment, and find joy in beauty.

"We're excited to offer our readers a free, high-value event leading the way to more inclusive beauty opportunities," says Leah Wyar, GM and VP, Byrdie. "Everyone attending will gain insights and learn techniques from industry leaders like celebrity makeup artist Nikki Deroest, Korean beauty expert Alicia Yoon, UOMA Beauty founder behind the #PullUporShutUp campaign Sharon Chuter, and actress and advocate Isis King."

Sponsors of this event include Peach & Lily, Strivectin, and Omorovicza. To learn more about Byrdie Beauty Lab 2020, visit here.

About Byrdie

Byrdie is dedicated to all things beauty, inside and out. From hair and makeup to health and wellness, Byrdie takes a fresh, no-nonsense approach to feeling and looking your best. Byrdie reaches nearly eight million people each month.

SOURCE Byrdie