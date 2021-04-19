Byron Allen Launches Free Streaming Service 'Local Now' Delivering Local News and Premium Content

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Local Now emerges as a free-streaming ad-supported service featuring local news and premium content. Local Now is available on most major platforms and will continue to expand, meeting users wherever they stream.

"Local Now is the most localized news and entertainment free-streaming service on the planet," said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Local Now parent company Allen Media Group. "After more than three years in development and a significant investment in the platform, Local Now is extremely unique as it uses proprietary software and artificial intelligence to produce, aggregate, curate, and stream -- in real time -- local news, weather, sports, traffic, movies, TV shows, documentaries, and channels geo-fenced to the user's zip code. No other streaming service has this capability and advanced technology. We are well-positioned as the new global standard for free streaming."

Design and User Experience

Local Now's app interface showcases a very simple "Free TV" experience. Local is front and center with the creation of a "My Stream" channel for every user, making the platform even more localized. A curated homepage from a dedicated programming team brings a one-of-a-kind "heartbeat" to the platform. A world-class channel guide provides users with a simple way to explore the vast content offering. The free library of 7500+ titles that help power the channels is also available on-demand in the 'Movie' and 'TV Shows' sections.

Expansive Content Offering

Local Now has a total of 300+ free-streaming channels including a Local Now channel in every zip code in the country, and additional local channels and content from major local partners including Allen Media Broadcasting, News12, E.W. Scripps, Meredith Broadcasting, and Cox Media Group.

Local Now has a growing slate of original genre-based and binge-worthy channels. Powered by the vast content libraries across Allen Media Group, The Weather Channel, Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures and content partners including Lionsgate, Cinedigm, Maverick, Gravitas, Sonar, Filmrise, Quiver, Freestyle Digital Media, and more.

Free custom channels include: Adrenaline Rush (action/adventure movies), Local Now Zen and Fireside (chill and relaxation), Fear This! (horror/thriller movies), Ha! That's Funny (comedy movies), Local Now Sports, Weather Gone Viral, Highway Thru Hell, Local Now Music (music), Romantique (romance movies), Local Now Discover (food and travel content), and Family Flicks (family movies).

In addition to all the original and local channels, the news and entertainment content expands the "Free TV" offering with a long list of premium channel partners including Yahoo! Finance, People TV, Kevin Hart's LOL, Court TV, Bloomberg, Cheddar, Newsy, Black News Channel, Johnny Carson, Comedy Dynamics, World Poker Tour, Wired 2 Fish, GameToon, Lacrosse Sports Network, Loupe Art, Shout! Factory TV, America's Funniest Videos, and many more.

Distribution



Local Now has partnered with most major streaming platforms and devices to bring its free ad-supported service to users wherever they choose to stream.

Local Now is available on: Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Hisense, Android, and IOS handheld devices.

The Local Now standalone channel is also available on YouTube TV, Sling, Xumo, FuboTV, and Dish.

About Local Now

The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now is the leading free-streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to over 225 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios. It offers hundreds of live channels that feature an extensive roster of local and national news, superstar talent and marquee content partners. Local Now's state-of-the-art streaming platform also delivers original local news, weather and information, customized by market, so viewers can easily stay connected to what matters to them most. Local Now is available on nearly all platforms across OTT on connected TV, Mobile and Web. For more information, please visit: www.localnow.com

