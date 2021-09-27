Byron Allen's Allen Media Group Promotes Mark Eisner to Senior Vice President of Content Distribution, Partnerships and Programming

In his new position, Eisner will continue to head television licensing, representing Allen Media Group 's Freestyle Digital Media and Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures movie content libraries. Eisner will also oversee content partnerships for Allen Media Group 's growing OTT platform portfolio, including The Weather Channel 's free-streaming AVOD service Local Now . In addition, Eisner will oversee content acquisitions for Allen Media Group 's owned and operated OTA broadcast networks, ThisTV and TheGrio.TV . Eisner will continue to be based at the Allen Media Group headquarters in Los Angeles.

Prior to joining Allen Media Group in 2016, Eisner held content distribution positions for broadcast television syndication, cable television, and digital networks with Lionsgate Entertainment, MGM Worldwide Television, and New Line Cinema. Eisner earned his B.A. degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

"Mark Eisner is a valued member of our distribution team," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Mark is an excellent executive and well-positioned to expand our content distribution and partnerships globally -- across all of Allen Media Group's platforms."



"I'm thrilled to press on, forging a path towards the expansion of our content distribution footprint across a wide array of emerging platforms," said Mark Eisner, SVP of Content Distribution, Partnerships and Programming. "As Allen Media Group continues to innovate and position itself as the new gold standard in the media industry, I look forward to supporting these efforts and global initiatives with continued success."



Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Allen Media Group owns 32 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 20 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 180 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, THIS TV, LOCAL NOW TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group will add its thirteenth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2021. Allen Media Group also owns LOCAL NOW and THE GRIO free-streaming AVOD services, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 68 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to extend its corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.



Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.



In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.



