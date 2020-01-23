Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Announces Two More Seasons Of Comedy Game Show FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK

Hosted by Jon Kelley (EXTRA, THE MOLE), the comedy game show FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK is a daily half-hour strip featuring a panel of comedians who interact with contestants for cash and big laughs. In each episode, the laughs and the stakes increase as the contestants ask the comedians questions.

The comedians regularly appearing on FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK include: Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Whitney Cummings, Jon Lovitz, Anthony Anderson, Gabriel Iglesias, Cedric the Entertainer, Billy Gardell, Kathy Griffin, Margaret Cho, Cheryl Hines, Byron Allen, Louie Anderson, Raven-Symone, Tommy Davidson, Sherri Shepherd, Tim Meadows, Russell Peters, Tom Arnold, Sheryl Underwood, Natasha Leggero, Bill Bellamy, Bobby Lee, Jimmie Walker, Bill Engvall, Harland Williams, Jackee, Gary Owen, David Alan Grier, Maria Bamford, Maz Jobrani, Dave Coulier, George Wallace, Loni Love, Pauly Shore, Dean Edwards, Jodi Miller, Vivica A. Fox, and Caroline Rhea.

Entertainment Studios – which currently produces and distributes a total of 64 shows on the air globally – has cleared FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK in 96 percent of U.S. television markets, including New York (WLNY) Los Angeles (KCAL) and Chicago (WICU). FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK currently boasts clearances with group-owned television stations including: Sinclair, Weigel, CBS, Scripps, Graham Media, Meredith, Mission, Londen, Sunbeam, Nexstar, Raycom, Titan, NRJ, Hubbard, Lilly, Cunningham, Block, OTA, California-Oregon Broadcasters, Independent Communications, Winston, Tougaloo, Shield, Rockfleet, Marquee, Sagamore Hill, News-Press Gazette, McKinnon Broadcasting, Max Media, and Cowles.

"FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK is growing rapidly in all key demos," said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios. "This comedy game show is perfectly positioned for long-term success, and we are very proud to continue investing in this marquee television franchise."

FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK is produced and distributed by Entertainment Studios.

About Entertainment Studios / Allen Media

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns 15 U.S. broadcast television stations and nine 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 160 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV. Entertainment Studios also owns the LOCAL NOW streaming service, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Entertainment Studios also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 64 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Entertainment Studios purchased TheGrio, a digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. TheGrio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 20 million annual visitors.

