Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures Acquires Global Media Rights To Civil Rights-Era Biography "FROM SELMA TO SORROW: THE LIFE AND DEATH OF VIOLA LIUZZO"

While Viola Liuzzo is the only white woman honored at the Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery, fifty-five years after her murder, Liuzzo remains an enigma. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke at Liuzzo's funeral, and her murder motivated President Lyndon Johnson to galvanize support to achieve civil rights legislation.

Many saw Viola Liuzzo as a dedicated civil rights activist. However, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover compromised Liuzzo's reputation, as he crafted a malicious public relations campaign that unfairly portrayed Liuzzo as an unstable woman who abandoned her family to stir up trouble in the South. Hoover desperately tried to cover up the FBI's relationship with an informant and Klansman who participated in Liuzzo's murder. The years of unrelenting accusations, innuendos, and lies took a tremendous toll on the lives of Liuzzo's husband and their five children.

"Our passion for Viola Liuzzo's story is unwavering," said Carolyn Folks, Executive Producer with Allen Media Group. "We at Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures are committed to presenting Liuzzo's extraordinary acts of courage and her impactful contribution to the civil rights movement and our history. Viola Liuzzo will not be a forgotten hero."

The global media rights for FROM SELMA TO SORROW were acquired by Carolyn Folks, senior executive and Executive Producer of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios film and television content. Folks will serve with Allen Media Group Founder/Chairman/CEO Byron Allen as both Producer and Executive Producer of the FROM SELMA TO SORROW motion picture.

Tina Andrews wrote the screenplay based on the biography FROM SELMA TO SORROW. Andrews' numerous credits include writing and co-executive producing the two acclaimed miniseries JACKIE BOUVIER KENNEDY ONASSIS and SALLY HEMINGS: AN AMERICAN SCANDAL, as well as writing the feature film biopic WHY DO FOOLS FALL IN LOVE. Casting and production is scheduled to commence in 2021.

