Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Networks Reaches Distribution Agreement With New Evoca Subscription Television Service

Unlike cable television or streaming services, Evoca is delivered over a managed network that uses the emerging NEXTGEN TV standard (ATSC 3.0) to distribute a bundle of channels via available broadcast spectrum. Evoca uses a proprietary receiver and an OTA antenna to deliver its channel bundle. Unlike virtual MVPDs, the quality of Evoca's service will not be impacted by available internet bandwidth or network conditions.

The company, launching in Boise this year, is targeting its service at the more than 50 million households in small and mid-sized markets where bandwidth and broadband options are limited and cable or satellite is sometimes too expensive.

This first deal between Entertainment Studios Networks and Evoca is part of an overall arrangement that will provide eight 24-hour networks and thousands of hours of entertaining content focused on travel, automotive, culinary, pets, comedy, celebrity entertainment, and courtroom drama. Entertainment Studios Networks delivers family-friendly programming that advertisers find compelling for their brands.

"We are excited to join forces with Evoca to deliver the number one news/weather channel and lifestyle programming to a larger audience," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Entertainment Studios Networks and their 24-hour global networks with extensive entertainment and lifestyle programming to the Evoca line-up," said Todd Achilles, Evoca CEO. "This distribution deal not only provides quality content for the Evoca viewer, but also brings together two companies with a shared vision to innovate television: Evoca with broadcast delivery and Entertainment Studios Networks with programming."

The compete portfolio of eight Entertainment Studios Networks 24-hour HD global networks include:

The Weather Channel - The Emmy® Award-winning iconic global standard for all news and information related to weather, climate, and technology. ( www.weather.com )





Cars.TV - This Emmy® Award-winning and adrenaline-pumping network showcases the collectors, designers, innovators, and the ultimate car enthusiasts! (www.Cars.tv)





Comedy.TV - A network dedicated to today's funniest comedians, featuring a mix of live concert performances, talk and variety shows, sitcoms and movies. (www.Comedy.tv)





ES.TV - A network dedicated to entertainment news, variety shows, celebrity profiles and today's hottest superstars. (www.es.tv)





MyDestination.TV - A network dedicated to the best in travel featuring fun, exciting, exotic must-see destinations around the world. (www.MyDestination.tv)





Pets.TV - A network dedicated to pet lovers everywhere. PETS.TV celebrates the pets we love and the people who love them. Pet News, Pet Care, Pet Health and Pet Lifestyles! (www.Pets.tv )





) Recipe.TV – An Emmy® Award-nominated network dedicated to famous chefs, amazing recipes, and delicious cuisine from around the world. ( www.Recipe.tv )





Justice Central.TV - A network dedicated to Emmy® Award-winning Judges and Emmy® Award-nominated court shows, legal news, and the world's biggest trials. (www.JusticeCentral.tv)

About Entertainment Studios / Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns 15 U.S. Big-Four network affiliate broadcast television stations and nine 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 160 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV. Entertainment Studios will add its tenth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2020. Entertainment Studios also owns the LOCAL NOW streaming service, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Entertainment Studios also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 64 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Entertainment Studios International Television continues to extend the ES corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information, visit: www.entertainmentstudios.com

About Evoca

Evoca is a totally new paradigm for TV delivery that is cheaper, more efficient and offers a superior picture to legacy providers. The FCC has granted ATSC 3.0 permission to just over 20 TV stations across the US, two of which are operated by Evoca. The service launches this year in Boise, Idaho, with plans to reach tens-of-millions of U.S. households over the next few years. Evoca is owned by Edge Networks, a team of passionate innovators dedicated to giving all Americans access to the world's best technologies.

SOURCE Entertainment Studios, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.es.tv

