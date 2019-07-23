Bystander Officially Selected for Action on Film MegaFest

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Wind Productions, a full-service production house specializing in content development, production, and entertainment risk management, announced today the acceptance of its feature film, Bystander, and its television pilot, Malanak, into the 15th Annual Action on Film International Film Festival and Writers Competition (MegaFest) 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

Featuring an all-star cast, Bystander is a crime thriller following Pittsburgh's Chief of Police as he takes up the charge against human trafficking after his daughter is kidnapped by a notorious serial killer. The cast of Bystander includes talent such as David Whalen ("The Loudest Voice," "The Fault in Our Stars," "American Pastoral"), Matthew McCurdy ("Daredevil," "The Blacklist"), Arash Mokhtar ("Madam Secretary," "The Blacklist") and Sara Torres ("The Vampire Diaries"). It has been nominated for Best Editing, Best Martial Arts Choreography, Best Effects and Best Supporting Actress.

Malanak, Mountain Wind Productions' first television pilot, follows an undercover agent, introducing Lucarelli, on the run after receiving indiscernible information from a colleague, Katie Maloney ("Night Zero," "The Fifth," "Brace," and "Nightfall"), that exposes a secret organization. It's been nominated for Best TV Pilot, Best Fight Choreography and Best Proof of Concept.

"We're honored to have been selected for the Action on Film MegaFest and to see Bystander listed among the other high-quality and powerful films. We are also thrilled to see Malanak included in the TV pilot division," said Giuseppe Lucarelli, Mountain Wind Productions Founder and Bystander Director and Producer. "It's a terrific achievement and our casts and crews could not be happier to celebrate each at MegaFest."

An experienced film producer and skilled director, Lucarelli was inspired to create Bystander after witnessing first-hand the bystander effect in practice. While visiting a café, Lucarelli watched as a patron of the establishment fell ill. Despite overtly fainting in the establishment, only the café cook took action to assist the man while other patrons watched without response. Such inaction prompted Lucarelli to consider the bystander effect, or the psychological phenomenon where individuals are less likely to assist victims when others are present, on a larger scale, such as in missing persons or human trafficking situations.

Deeply committed to advancing a societal dialogue and driving social change, Lucarelli is sharing part of the proceeds from the success of Bystander with organizations committed to ending human trafficking.

MegaFest is an international film festival and writers' competition in Las Vegas. This year's event combines multiple festivals, competitions, and screening events over July 25 – August 3. A diverse group of producers and film enthusiasts award prizes to the best works.

View the MegaFest line-up: https://www.actiononfilmfest.com/program

About Mountain Wind Productions

Mountain Wind is a full-service production house specializing in content development, production, and entertainment risk management. We believe in producing films with integrity, seeking to create a positive impact on the communities around us. Learn more at our website: https://www.mountainwindproductions.com/

