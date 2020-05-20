BYUradio and Gen-Z Media's "Treasure Island 2020" Nominated for Peabody Award

Created in collaboration with BYUradio by Gen-Z Media , the Peabody-winning creators of "The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel," "Six Minutes" and "Young Ben Franklin," this modern reframing of "Treasure Island" is a cutting edge scripted podcast in the tradition of the great radio dramas of the past. Each engaging 30-minute episode is rich in intrigue and drama. Brought to life by actors from across the country, "Treasure Island 2020" is augmented by enthralling sound effects and original music that will captivate every member of the family. All 10 episodes of the series were recorded in the studios of BYUradio in Provo, Utah.

"The legendary Peabody Awards are synonymous with the best in storytelling across media, and we are thrilled that the engaging 'Treasure Island 2020' narrative for youth and their parents has been recognized by this prestigious industry institution," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYU Broadcasting. "This nomination is a significant milestone for BYUradio and wonderful acknowledgement of excellence in entertainment that breaks down barriers, unites and inspires. BYU Broadcasting congratulates everyone at BYUradio and Gen-Z Media who played a part in the stunning creative success of the unique, suspenseful 'Treasure Island 2020.'"

Gen-Z Media CEO Ben Strouse added, "We are so thrilled and grateful that this collaboration with BYUradio has been recognized, and that together we have been able to bring a new level of attention to classic works of fiction such as this one."

The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors unanimously named "Treasure Island 2020" as one of 60 nominees from nearly 1,300 entries, with 30 winners to be announced at a later date. The series received one of only two nominations in the Children and Youth category. The Peabody Awards honor the most powerful, enlightening and invigorating stories in television, radio and digital media. Founded in 1940 by the National Association of Broadcasters, they are the oldest major broadcasting awards in the country.

"Treasure Island 2020" has also been honored for Best Podcast – Scripted (Fiction) in the 24th Annual Webby Awards. The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the internet.

James Hawkins is a regular modern kid, running a hotel with his mom in Montauk, New York, at the very tip of Long Island. But when a stranger shows up on the beach – a stranger dressed as a pirate – it opens the door to a time-traveling, swashbuckling adventure for James and his friends, in search of the greatest treasure of all time. Audiences will find themselves sailing the seas with villains and heroes old and new, with twists and turns aplenty.

In addition to the recognition of "Treasure Island 2020" by the Peabody Awards and Webby Awards, the host of BYUtv's flagship talk radio program "Top of Mind with Julie Rose" has been honored this year by the Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

For the latest information on the Peabodys, visit www.peabodyawards.com, and on the Webbys, visit www.webbyawards.com.

About BYU Broadcasting

BYU Broadcasting is a family entertainment broadcasting organization focused on connecting families through shared experiences that promote meaningful interaction between parents and their children. Across BYUtv, BYUradio and its digital platforms, BYU Broadcasting presents uplifting entertainment that is both purposeful and engaging for the entire family. With a reach of more than 50 million homes on broadcast and cable systems for BYUtv and another more than 30 million devices through SiriusXM for BYUradio, it serves national and local audiences with the most state-of-the-art live-linear and digital production and distribution facilities, reaching audiences where they consume media. By centering all of its resources on these two closely correlated, multiplatform products, BYU Broadcasting creates synergies and consistency between their content and focus to offer transmedia storytelling. As a noncommercial operation, it gives back to the local, national and international community by working with great partners throughout the world to provide edifying viewing and listening experiences that inspire children and parents alike.

About Gen-Z Media

Gen-Z Media produces some of the best podcasts around with shows that have been downloaded millions of times by super-fans all over the world. It specializes in fun and exciting scripted podcasts with high production values, amazing music and seriously great stories. Gen-Z founders, Ben Strouse, David Kreizman, and Chris Tarry, co-creators of the Peabody award-winning podcast "The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel," the smash hit "Six Minutes," "The Big Fib" (coming to Disney+ this week), plus more than a dozen other award-winning shows for every generation, are committed to creating stories that are as relatable as they are surprising, filled with twists and turns and humor and heart.

