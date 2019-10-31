BYUradio Launches Swashbuckling Scripted Series "Treasure Island 2020"

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family entertainment network BYUradio today announced plans for the "Treasure Island 2020" series, a 21st century reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic, which will air Monday nights at 8:30 p.m. ET on the daily storytelling show "The Apple Seed" (beginning with two episodes Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET). It will also be available on all major podcast services for download the day following each airing.

Created in collaboration with Gen-Z Media, the Peabody-winning creators of "The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel," "Six Minutes" and "Young Ben Franklin," this modern reframing of "Treasure Island" is a cutting edge scripted podcast in the tradition of the great radio dramas of the past. Each engaging 30-minute episode is rich in intrigue and drama. Brought to life by actors from across the country, "Treasure Island 2020" is augmented by enthralling sound effects and original music that will captivate every member of the family.

"All of us here at BYUradio are beyond excited to be working with Gen Z, who are the best storytellers in the space right now," said Ian Puente, director of strategy for BYU Broadcasting. "We're grateful to be able to collaborate with them to bring a new iteration of 'Treasure Island' to family audiences everywhere. BYUradio is committed to leveraging all of its platforms – broadcast, SiriusXM, digital and other platforms – to make it available everywhere audio is consumed."

James Hawkins is a regular modern kid, running a hotel with his mom in Montauk, New York, at the very tip of Long Island. But when a stranger shows up on the beach – a stranger dressed as a pirate – it opens the door to a time-traveling, swashbuckling adventure for James and his friends, in search of the greatest treasure of all time. Audiences will find themselves sailing the seas with villains and heroes old and new, with twists and turns aplenty.

"This has been such a thrilling, adrenaline-filled adventure for BYUradio to bring to life a brand new version of 'Treasure Island,'" said Don Shelline, general manager of BYUradio. "Some of my earliest acquaintances with the world of pirates and treasure came from the classic Walt Disney treatment of 'Treasure Island,' and now I love being able to bring it to life in this modern adaptation. In a way, the timing is perfect for BYUradio to enter the scripted storytelling arena, as audio is making such an incredible comeback with podcasts on every smartphone, and families listening together on smart speakers throughout the home."

A special marathon of the first eight episodes of "Treasure Island 2020" will air on BYUradio from 8 p.m. to midnight ET on New Year's Eve leading up to the final two episodes, which will air back-to-back starting at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 6, 2020. The station can be accessed nationwide on SirusXM and the BYUradio app. Starting Nov. 12, podcasts of each episode will drop at midnight following their broadcast and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and other podcast platforms.



For a complete listing of BYUradio's programming and to listen, visit www.byuradio.org. More information about "Treasure Island 2020" can be found at www.byuradio.org/treasureisland2020.

BYU Broadcasting is a family entertainment broadcasting organization focused on connecting families through shared experiences that promote meaningful interaction between parents and their children. Across BYUtv, BYUradio and its digital platforms, BYU Broadcasting presents uplifting entertainment that is both purposeful and engaging for the entire family. With a reach of more than 50 million homes on broadcast and cable systems for BYUtv and another more than 30 million devices through SiriusXM for BYUradio, it serves national and local audiences with the most state-of-the-art live-linear and digital production and distribution facilities, reaching audiences where they consume media. By centering all of its resources on these two closely correlated, multiplatform products, BYU Broadcasting creates synergies and consistency between their content and focus to offer transmedia storytelling. As a noncommercial operation, it gives back to the local, national and international community by working with great partners throughout the world to provide edifying viewing and listening experiences that inspire children and parents alike.

Gen-Z Media produces some of the best podcasts around with shows that have been downloaded millions of times by fans all over the world. It specializes in fun and exciting scripted podcasts with high production values, amazing music and seriously great stories. Gen-Z founders, Ben Strouse, David Kreizman, and Chris Tarry, co-creators of the Peabody award-winning podcast "The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel," are committed to creating stories that are as relatable as they are surprising, filled with twists and turns and humor and heart.

