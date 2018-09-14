BYUtv Announces Premiere Dates For 4 Family Favorite Series Returning This Fall

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 27 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv – a network that connects families through positive, uplifting entertainment – will premiere new seasons of four returning favorite shows this October, including season two of "Tricked" (Monday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. MT/8:30 p.m. ET), season two of "Splatalot!" (Monday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. M/T9:30 p.m. ET), season four of "Hetty Feather" (Sunday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. MT/8 p.m. ET) and season two of "Just Like Mom and Dad" (Monday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. MT/8 p.m. ET.)

"All four of these shows have resonated with audiences of all ages due to their positive, engaging, fun-natured and heartwarming content," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "'Tricked' appeals to the aspiring magician inside all of us, 'Splatalot!' brings out our competitive nature, 'Hetty Feather' introduces viewers to Victorian-era London through the eyes of young orphan girl and 'Just Like Mom and Dad' illustrates how much fun families can have together. These returning series are prime examples of our family entertainment programming that appeals to younger audiences while also being sophisticated enough for their parents, allowing the entire family to connect by watching compelling television together."

"TRICKED" Season 2 : An unexpected unscripted series that is part hilarious hidden camera, part sensational magic show. Viewers play practical jokes on their spouses or children as magician Eric Leclerc pranks them through elaborate magic tricks with unbelievable results. From a mess at an ice cream parlor that's cleaned up with the wave of a hand, to a mouse at a pet shop that is seemingly cloned in moments, the family members are stunned and amazed at what they're witnessing. Additional elements of the entertaining series include Leclerc performing exciting street magic in NYC's Central Park and teaching tricks that viewers can try at home. "Tricked" is produced in association with Force Four Entertainment and ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Hosts and from "Studio C" provide commentary as groups of teenagers and the Defenders fight against the clock while they compete in this medieval themed game show that features a large, extreme obstacle course and three rounds of competitions. "Splatalot!" was acquired from Distribution 360, a division of Canadian production company marblemedia. "HETTY FEATHER" Season 4 : A popular British children's drama series based on the novel by Jacqueline Wilson that follows the journey of an orphan living in a Victorian foundling hospital in 1887. Watch and be inspired as Hetty Feather , a young girl who lost her family, discovers untold stories and truths about her past through both adventures and trials. And while she may be an orphan, that doesn't stop Hetty from finding her inner strength and creating a family of her own. " Hetty Feather " was acquired from Gaumont, the first and oldest film company in the world and originally premiered on the CBBC, the British children's channel owned by the BBC. Season three is currently airing on BYUtv, with season four immediately following.

These four returning shows are part of BYUtv's growing original programming slate, including the long-running sketch comedy series "Studio C," which touts over 1 billion views on YouTube, "Relative Race," the first family-history based competitive reality show that follows four teams as they meet relatives linked by DNA for the first time in a race throughout the U.S., "Random Acts," an unscripted hidden-camera reality show that highlights the altruistic nature of human beings by featuring real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness and "Best Cake Wins," a fun and family-friendly baking competition series designed to make a child's most desired birthday cake a reality. BYUtv is available in every state of the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 1,700 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the Internet. Today, BYUtv has over 1 million YouTube subscribers and 1 billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

