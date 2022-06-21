BYUtv Renews "Survivalists" for Season 3 in Baja & "All-Round Champion" for Season 5 with Para-Athletes

Each competition reality series will return soon with 10 fresh new episodes

PROVO, Utah, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, a family entertainment network available over cable, satellite and free streaming, has greenlit new seasons of returning favorite competition shows "Survivalists" and "All-Round Champion." The 10-episode season three of "Survivalists," which follows families as they brave the elements together, will be released in fall 2022. Filming in Baja California, Mexico, was completed earlier this year. The 10-episode season five of "All-Round Champion," with outstanding young para-athletes competing in each other's sports, is set to begin production later this month and premiere in early 2023. All released episodes of all seasons of both series are always available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org.

"Although 'Survivalists,' and 'All-Round Champion' are intense competitions, at their hearts, they shine light on the resilience of the human spirit and the strengthening of bonds between family members and teammates," said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. "Both shows have captured the imaginations of young people and their parents over the course of their runs, and there's no question that these exciting new iterations will continue to engage and inspire them to want to push harder, do better and be better."

This season of "Survivalists" will take place in locations across the Baja peninsula and provides a thrilling new twist on the format. "Survivalists" is a competition race built around an experience of self-discovery and improvement. Each episode will feature two families in a race against each other to the finish line to raise the flag for $10,000 in prizes. They will endure experiences that will refine their personal attributes, family relationships, and open their perspectives to the possibility that there is more to life than what they might have thought. Elite endurance athlete Colin O'Brady returns as host. "Survivalists" is produced by veteran unscripted producers Mark Koops ("The Biggest Loser," "MasterChef") and Eric Day with INE Entertainment and BYUtv.

In the new round of "All-Round Champion," nine of the best young athletes in their sports will assemble from the United States, Canada and UK to compete in the ultimate competition, and, for the first time, they'll all be para-athletes. The catch? They'll compete in every sport but their own. With only three days to train in each event, these extraordinary athletes will be pushed to the limit, and only one will be crowned the All-Round Champion. Olympian and world champion hurdler Perdita Felicien returns as host and mentor. "All-Round Champion" is produced by BYUtv and marblemedia with executive producers Mark Bishop and Matt Hornburg.

BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms. For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the app. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge.

