BYUtv's 2022 Winter Premieres of Returning Favorites Begin Jan. 1

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, a family entertainment network available over cable, satellite and free streaming, today announced the premiere dates of its winter programming on both digital and broadcast. Returning shows include action-adventure series "Itch" (season two) and Emmy-nominated dramedy "Holly Hobbie" (season three), which will both be available digitally for streaming in full on the BYUtv app. The third seasons of the uplifting "Come Follow Up" and "Family Rules," as well as the mid-season return of season three of unscripted animal show "The Wizard of Paws," also premiere in January. All aired episodes of all programming will be available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org.

The winter premiere schedule of returning shows is as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 1

"Itch" (season two) full season available on BYUtv.org and the app

Sunday, Jan. 2

"Come Follow Up" (season three) episode one at 7 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. MT / 4 a.m. PT (replayed at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT / 9 a.m. PT ), episode two at 4:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. MT / 1:30 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Jan. 4

"Itch" (season two) primetime broadcast premiere at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Jan. 5

"The Wizard of Paws" (season three return) at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. PT

Sunday, Jan. 9

"Family Rules" (season three) at 2 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. MT / 11 a.m. PT

Sunday, Jan. 23

" Holly Hobbie " (season three) full season available on BYUtv.org and the app

Tuesday, Feb. 8

" Holly Hobbie " (season three) primetime broadcast premiere at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. PT

"We are looking for ways to infuse enjoyable entertainment with meaningful, purposeful messages, and all our returning shows do just that," said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. "From exciting scripted series like 'Itch' and 'Holly Hobbie' to inspirational unscripted content like 'Come Follow Up,' 'Family Rules' and 'The Wizard of Paws,' every family will find something to love as they watch these winter premieres together."

BYUtv will present the exclusive U.S. broadcast of season two of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's "Itch," in which a powerful new radioactive element falls into the hands of a teenage boy; season three of "Holly Hobbie," the Emmy-nominated show about an aspiring singer-songwriter who isn't afraid to fight for causes she believes in, even if it ruffles feathers; season three of "Come Follow Up," a Sunday talk show in which special guests and a live audience discuss the Bible; season three of "Family Rules," which showcases a variety of families and the positive tools they use to put their families first; and the second half of "The Wizard of Paws" season three, with animal prosthetist Derrick Campana as he travels the country in pursuit of all kinds of animals in desperate need of his services.

BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms. For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the app. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 2,000 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in more than 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 139 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the internet. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

