BYUtv's Family Premiere Night Showcases "Ruby and the Well," "Relative Race" and "Malory Towers"

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, a family entertainment network available over cable, satellite and free streaming, today announced its Family Premiere Night on Feb. 27, beginning with season two of literary adaptation "Malory Towers," followed by the ninth season of genealogy-based competition "Relative Race" and the first two episodes of the all-new family drama "Ruby and the Well." Returning in March are the landmark season 15 of sketch hit "Studio C," guest starring Will Forte ("Saturday Night Live," "The Last Man on Earth") in the season premiere, and season four of the service-focused "Making Good." All aired episodes of all programming will be available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org, with the full 10-episode seasons of "Ruby and the Well" and "Malory Towers" dropping on Feb. 27.

The schedule of new and returning shows is as follows:

Sunday, Feb. 27

"Malory Towers" (season two) primetime broadcast premiere at 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT / 4:30 p.m. PT ; full season also available on BYUtv.org and the app

; full season also available on BYUtv.org and the app "Relative Race" (season nine) at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. PT

"Ruby and the Well" (season one) primetime broadcast premiere at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT (episodes one and two); full season also available on BYUtv.org and the app (SERIES PREMIERE)

Monday, March 14

"Studio C" (season 15) at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 20

"Making Good" (season four) at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. PT

"BYUtv's upcoming premieres are filled with stories that lift spirits, giving families a chance to grow closer to one another and have fun together," said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. "Whether brand new like the enchanting 'Ruby and the Well' or fan favorite like 'Studio C,' which has had an incredible run of 15 seasons so far, each one of these shows invites positive vibes and is a great example of the moving, engaging entertainment we strive to offer."

Anchoring Family Premiere Night is "Ruby and the Well," a family drama that follows the adventures of 14-year-old "Ruby O'Reilly" as she tries to grant wishes for the residents of the hard-luck rural town of Emerald. On each episode, newcomer Ruby is summoned to a magic wishing well on her dad's property and given a series of mysterious visions that correspond to one of the townsfolk's innermost hopes and dreams. It takes hard work, a lot of focus and a little luck, but little by little, the weary hearts and broken spirits of the locals are restored, and the newly inspired town starts to pull together and prosper.

The series stars Zoe Wiesenthal ("Charmed," "The 100"), along with Kristopher Turner ("Saving Hope," "Good Witch"), Dylan Kingwell ("A Series of Unfortunate Events," "The Baby-Sitters Club"), Paula Boudreau ("The Handmaid's Tale," "Suits") and Joel Oulette ("Trickster," "Monkey Beach"), introducing Lina Sennia and Nobahar Dadui. "Ruby and the Well" is produced by Shaftesbury ("Life with Derek," "Murdoch Mysteries") for BYUtv.

Joining "Ruby and the Well" is season two of "Malory Towers," set in an all-girls boarding school in England after World War II – a nostalgic world of midnight feasts, lacrosse, ghost stories and lasting friendships. Rounding out the night is season nine of "Relative Race," the first family-history based competitive reality show, which follows four teams as they meet relatives linked by DNA for the first time in a race throughout the United States.

BYUtv's returning original programming slate includes season 15 of long-running, viral sketch comedy series "Studio C," featuring special guest star Will Forte in the season premiere, and season four of "Making Good" with host Kirby Heyborne, who loves helping people and eagerly volunteers for organizations regardless of the circumstances and his background or experience.

BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms. For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the app. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge. Press access to video, photo and other assets is available at www.byutv.org/pressinfo.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 2,000 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in more than 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 139 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the internet. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

