BZ Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Kanzhun - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) ("Kanzhun" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about June 22, 2021, Kanzhun sold about 48 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $19 a share, raising nearly $912 million in new capital.

Then on July 5, 2021, Kanzhun reported: "pursuant to the announcement posted by the Cyberspace Administration of China on July 5, 2021, the Company is subject to cybersecurity review by the authority. During the review period, 'BOSS Zhipin' app is required to suspend new user registration in China to facilitate the process."

Following this news, on July 6, 2021, in early morning trading, Kanzhun stock was trading down over 10%.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its June 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

