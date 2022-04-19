C-END PARTNERS WITH BLACK LEGEND CAPITAL FOR FUNDING ROUND

NEWPORT, R.I., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erik Holling, CEO of C-END ("CEND", "C-END, LLC"), has retained Black Legend Capital, an international investment banking firm, to assist with its $20 million capital raise to further build operations globally.

CEND is focused on raising global industry principles using a standard, vetted and transparent ecosystem. Specifically, with CEND's Certification, CEND-IT blockchain backbone and hyper focus on global regulations and laws, CEND brings buyers and sellers together on a trusted CEND Ecosystem. CEND provides a single point of contact for all activities relating to global product movement, allowing buyers and sellers to focus on their core strengths.

Erik Holling stated, "Black Legend Capital is a highly regarded name with broad access to institutional investors active in the cannabis, logistics and technology industries, the target audiences for this raise. The funds will go to market expansion activities that will enable us to accelerate growth. Their support will help to capitalize on new opportunities and take CEND to the next level."

Claudia More, Managing Director of Black Legend Capital, said, "CENDs emerging role in the cannabis marketplace is the kind of visionary business initiative that investors look for. We are enthusiastic about their prospects for growth as the cannabis industry transitions from a regional focus to one that aggressively international."

About Black Legend Capital

Black Legend Capital was formed in 2011 by senior bankers formerly with Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, and Duff & Phelps. Senior members of the BLC team have completed transactions representing over $13 billion of aggregate consideration. Black Legend Capital has facilitated several industry projects to generate leading returns for their clients.

About C-END

CEND's mission is to source, certify and securely deliver and track consistently pure cannabis and other highly regulated products for demanding industries including pharmaceuticals, health & wellness, food & beverage and governments.

The growing number of jurisdictions around the world legalizing cannabis for medical, health and wellness, and recreational uses provides exciting new opportunities for economic development and revenue generation. However, they also create societal challenges to public health and safety and CEND understands these complex government and business issues and our experts provide solutions tailored to all levels of the cannabis ecosystem, including:

CEND CERTIFICATION

CENT-IT BLOCKCHAIN GLOBAL TRACKING

RETAIL BROKERAGE

ASSURED DISTRIBUTION

SECURITY OF MOVEMENT

TRANSPORTATION & DISTRIBUTION

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein is forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. These assumptions include but are not limited to the ability of the Company to successfully satisfy the conditions to closing the proposed transaction; the ability of the Company to successfully execute on its plans for the Company; legal changes relating to the cannabis industry proceeding as anticipated.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

No person may treat this announcement as constituting either an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security or interest in the Company. Any offering of securities may be made only pursuant to written offering documents, in compliance with federal and applicable state securities laws.

Media Contact:

Erik Holling

[email protected]

SOURCE CEND