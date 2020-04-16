C-Hear Executive Dylan Rafaty Reappointed as Vice-Chair to Committee On People with Disabilities by Texas Governor Greg Abbott

DALLAS, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing his tireless work and renowned influence in the disability community, C-Hear Director of Business Development & Partnerships Dylan Rafaty has been reappointed to one of the state's most prestigious government boards. Governor Greg Abbott reconfirmed Rafaty – for a third term – as Vice-Chair to Texas' Committee on People with Disabilities.

Rafaty's appointment, which commenced with his unanimous approval in August 2019, now extends through Feb. 1, 2021.

"I'm tremendously honored to be again recognized by Governor Abbott," Rafaty said. "I am committed to continuing to push for what's right regarding disability policies, programs and people."

The Governor's Committee on People with Disabilities supports a network of committees within the disability community, presents awards, promotes awareness and monitors compliance with related laws. It also recommends changes to the Governor in the areas of accessibility, communication, education, emergency preparedness, health, housing, recreation, transportation, veterans and workforce.

An activist, disability inclusion self-advocate and public speaker – along with his executive role at C-Hear – Rafaty was in January inducted into the Susan M. Daniels Disability Mentoring Hall of Fame.

"We're so proud to have Dylan on our team," said C-Hear founder and CEO Adena Harmon. "His validated influence continues to symbolize our company's dedication to the disability community."

C-Hear's positive impact includes innovative services that benefit not only the seven million visually impaired Americans using the Internet, but also clinical workflows in the healthcare industry, teachers, lawyers and anyone that – until now – has toiled sending separate video, audio and photo files.

Rafaty is also the founder/chief navigator of DylanListed, a support services provider focusing on consulting, employment, and training opportunities for people with disabilities. He proudly serves on numerous executive boards including as Social Responsibility Committee chairman of IAICDV, an Advisory Council Member of Angel City Sports, and an Advisory Board Member of Sandlot Children's Charity, and Care and Mercy Foundation.

ABOUT COMMITTEE ON PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

In existence since 1950, the GCPD works toward a state in which people with disabilities have the opportunity to enjoy full and equal access to lives of independence, productivity, and self-determination. The Governor appoints 12 members to serve on The Committee, seven of whom must be people with disabilities. The Committee makes recommendations to the Governor and Legislature on disability issues; promotes compliance with disability-related laws; promotes a network of local committees doing similar work; recognizes employers for hiring and retaining employees with disabilities, and recognizes media professionals and students for positively depicting Texans with disabilities.

ABOUT C-HEAR

A Dallas-based company launched in 2015, C-Hear was created for the purpose of delivering a small digital footprint file containing both image and sound. C-Hear's revolutionary Codec will help the seven million visually impaired Americans "hear" images on the Internet, while also allowing health-industry companies and their patients a smooth transition into the age of ADA compliance. Recognizing that more than 30 percent of all websites (more than 87 million) use WordPress as their primary framework for the administration of content, C-Hear is developing a WordPress plugin set of widgets and templates. Having found its space snuggled between static images and fast-moving videos, C-Hear is proud to be a disruptive enabler of talking pictures.

