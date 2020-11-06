C Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Citigroup, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 29, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Citigroup, Inc. ("Citigroup" or "the Company") (NYSE: C) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Citigroup securities between February 25, 2017 and October 12, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/c.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to material adverse facts regarding Citi's internal controls and risk management capabilities that failed to disclose the serious and longstanding inadequacy of Citi's internal controls, data governance, compliance risk management, and enterprise risk management. Moreover, the Complaint alleges that the defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market. This artificially inflated the price of Citi common stock and operated as a fraud or deceit. Later, when the truth concealed by defendants' prior misrepresentations and omission was disclosed to the market, including on September 14-15 and October 13, 2020, the price of Citi common stock fell precipitously, as the prior artificial inflation came out of the price over time.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/c or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Citigroup you have until December 29, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Related Links

https://www.bgandg.com/

