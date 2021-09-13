C. John Mostofi Joins Hilco Global Holding Company Management Team as Executive Vice President - Capital Solutions

C. John Mostofi will join the global holding company executive team to manage the expansion of the firms overall Capital Solutions practice. Mostofi will work closely with all Hilco Operating Companies to deliver bespoke integrated capital deployment solutions in event-driven and other opportunistic special situations. He will report directly to John Chen, President and COO at Hilco Global.

Mostofi said, "Hilco Global is an impressive and unique organization with the ability to provide fully integrated solutions from strategy through execution, enabling it to meet all of the most critical needs facing business today. I'm excited about this new role and I look forward to leveraging my 30+ years of lending expertise and helping all of the Hilco Global operating companies find and execute transactions that require strategic capital alternatives to maximize value."

Over the years, the Hilco Global financial services capabilities have expanded significantly with increased access to capital which has enabled the firm to regularly serve as the key capital partner in many transactions, in addition to delivering extensive valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to maximize value within every deal it completes.

"As Hilco Global continues to expand, we wanted to add an executive with deep expertise in the banking industry with a strategic mind-set," said Jeffrey Hecktman, Founder and CEO - Hilco Global. "We've known John for years and his extensive knowledge and experience as a lender will make him a fantastic addition and resource to our global leadership team."

Prior to joining Hilco Global, C. John Mostofi previously served as an Executive Vice Chairman to Global Commercial Banking at Bank of America. At Bank of America, Mostofi's roles included serving as the U.S. Regional Commercial Credit Executive, where he led a team of financial professionals, providing a broad range of financing solutions to commercial and institutional clients across the U.S.; Serving as the head of Global Commercial Banking of the Central Region; Serving as Midwest Region executive for both Middle Market and Business Banking; Serving as a co-head of Bank of America Business Capital, responsible for asset-based loan origination, underwriting and relationship management; Overseeing U.S. large, syndicated transactions and corporate restructuring for LaSalle Business Credit, LLC; and heading the Middle Market Leveraged Finance Group at LaSalle Bank N.A. In these roles, he was responsible for helping Global Banking client relationships, managing P&L, regional strategy, credit decisions, and various internal leadership positions.

Mostofi earned a bachelor's degree in Public Accounting and an MBA in Finance from Loyola University in Chicago. John is also a CPA, and a member of the Commercial Finance Association, the Economic Club of Chicago, the Illinois CPA Society, the Association for Corporate Growth and the Executives' Club of Chicago. He is a FINRA Registered Principal and holds Series 7, 24, 63 and 79 securities licenses. Mostofi currently serves on several Advisory Boards of large corporate entities for various wealthy families as well as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Lincoln Park Zoo.

ABOUT HILCO GLOBAL: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents and has large offices located in Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia within the USA

