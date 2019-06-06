/C O R R E C T I O N -- MaxiMine/

Having imported over 6,300 pieces of cryptocurrency mining equipment in the first quarter of 2018, interest in cryptocurrency mining is at its peak in Vietnam. Although only 1% of the national population uses cryptocurrencies, according to sources by Bitcoin News, that statistic is expected to rise by 30% in the coming decade. As a new contender serving a crowd of investors in Vietnam, Hello Global is a cryptocurrency exchange offering crypto trade services to its users, including trade among cryptocurrencies and between crypto to fiat. The list of fiat currencies supported on its site includes renminbi, the United States dollar, the Singapore dollar, euro and the Vietnamese dong. It also supports up to 12 international payment methods with free trade for mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH and USDT etc.

MaxiMine's collaboration with Hello Global comes as no surprise considering the aggressive stance the token has undertaken recently to break into international cryptocurrency markets MaxiMine had concluded its strategic partnership two weeks ago with China's top blockchain news site Jinse Finance during their salon series in Chengdu, and had previously organised a trading competition with Coinbene (Korea) mid-May that offered exclusive lucrative benefits to all Korean MaxiMine holders.

Just as Hello Global's slogan has stated, MaxiMine's partnership with Hello Global is sure to "prepare [it] for the future".

MaxiMine is currently listed on CoinBene, BitForex, Coinbit and Livecoin.

About MaxiMine

MaxiMine is a highly efficient and transparent cloud-based pool mining platform with a strong international presence in the industry. Since its launch, MaxiMine has been garnering positive attention for its innovative business model and operational capabilities, paving the way for unfaltering growth ahead.

SOURCE MaxiMine