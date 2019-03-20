C-PACE Alliance Releases Version 2.0 Of Its Industry Recommendations For Commercial PACE Programs

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C-PACE Alliance, a coalition of large capital providers and transaction experts in the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) industry, announced today the release of version 2.0 of its frequently referenced white paper providing an overview of essential elements for C-PACE statutes and programs.

The Elements of a Well-Designed Statute and Program to Attract Private Capital and Foster Greater Transaction Volumes provides a checklist of recommendations for C-PACE authorizing legislation, program administration and marketing and education.

C-PACE is a program that state and local officials can authorize, allowing property owners to finance improvements in energy and water efficiency and increased resiliency of commercial buildings. C-PACE programs have launched in 23 states and the District of Columbia, with more programs slated for 2019. To date, property owners have financed over $850 million in improvements in more than 1,800 buildings using C-PACE programs.

C-PACE Alliance recommendations are based on its members' investing and advising experience with C-PACE transactions in almost twenty states, totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. Policymakers in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Virginia and New York have relied on the C-PACE Alliance paper for industry input as they design state C-PACE programs.

The C-PACE Alliance paper is intended to help governments understand how C-PACE programs and statutes should be designed by providing an overview of the following:

Benefits of C-PACE Financing

Common Goals and Core Principals

Elements in the C-PACE Authorizing Statute and Program Provisions

Best Practices in Program Administration

Marketing, Education and Training

The paper urges state and local officials to consider these recommendations to increase the volume of quality C-PACE closings, leading to the shared goal of environmental and economic development benefits.

Read the full paper here: http://www.c-pacealliance.com/what-we-do/publications/

About C-PACE Alliance

Formed in 2018, the C-PACE Alliance consists of six of the largest C-PACE capital providers along with major law firms, an accounting firm and a fintech company. The C-PACE Alliance articulates and advocates for industry practices that increase the usage and streamlining of C-PACE in order to maximize energy and water savings, resiliency and economic development impact. Visit http://www.c-pacealliance.com/ to learn more.

