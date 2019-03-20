C-PACE Alliance Releases Version 2.0 Of Its Industry Recommendations For Commercial PACE Programs

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C-PACE Alliance, a coalition of large capital providers and transaction experts in the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) industry, announced today the release of version 2.0 of its frequently referenced white paper providing an overview of essential elements for C-PACE statutes and programs.  

The Elements of a Well-Designed Statute and Program to Attract Private Capital and Foster Greater Transaction Volumes provides a checklist of recommendations for C-PACE authorizing legislation, program administration and marketing and education. 

C-PACE is a program that state and local officials can authorize, allowing property owners to finance improvements in energy and water efficiency and increased resiliency of commercial buildings.  C-PACE programs have launched in 23 states and the District of Columbia, with more programs slated for 2019.  To date, property owners have financed over $850 million in improvements in more than 1,800 buildings using C-PACE programs.

C-PACE Alliance recommendations are based on its members' investing and advising experience with C-PACE transactions in almost twenty states, totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.  Policymakers in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Virginia and New York have relied on the C-PACE Alliance paper for industry input as they design state C-PACE programs.

The C-PACE Alliance paper is intended to help governments understand how C-PACE programs and statutes should be designed by providing an overview of the following:

  • Benefits of C-PACE Financing
  • Common Goals and Core Principals
  • Elements in the C-PACE Authorizing Statute and Program Provisions
  • Best Practices in Program Administration
  • Marketing, Education and Training

The paper urges state and local officials to consider these recommendations to increase the volume of quality C-PACE closings, leading to the shared goal of environmental and economic development benefits. 

Read the full paper here: http://www.c-pacealliance.com/what-we-do/publications/ 

About C-PACE Alliance
Formed in 2018, the C-PACE Alliance consists of six of the largest C-PACE capital providers along with major law firms, an accounting firm and a fintech company.  The C-PACE Alliance articulates and advocates for industry practices that increase the usage and streamlining of C-PACE in order to maximize energy and water savings, resiliency and economic development impact. Visit http://www.c-pacealliance.com/ to learn more.

