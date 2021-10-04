C-RAD and Accuray Sign Agreement to Enhance Radixact® System Breast Cancer Treatment Capabilities

UPPSALA, Sweden, and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C-RAD AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: CRAD B) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today they have signed an agreement designed to enhance the Accuray Radixact® System's ability to treat breast cancer. The companies will partner to provide customers with a solution for deep inspiration breath hold (DIBH)* using the C-RAD Catalyst+ HD and Radixact System. DIBH is a technique frequently used for breast cancer treatments. The development work will commence before the end of 2021 with the first interface linking the Catalyst technology and the Radixact System anticipated to be made available in mid-2022.

The Accuray Radixact System, the next generation TomoTherapy® platform, provides a fast, non-invasive, highly accurate and personalized option for the treatment of breast cancer. The system's helical design enables the delivery of radiation from 360 degrees around the patient, providing greater control of the radiation dose so it conforms precisely to the tumor and minimizes dose to healthy tissue. Radixact delivered radiation therapy may be an option for treating breast cancer at almost every stage and can be used in combination with surgery or chemotherapy. It is commonly used to help reduce the risk of breast cancer recurrence and/or to provide relief from symptoms, such as pain, associated with advanced disease.

The C-RAD Catalyst+ HD offers a complete solution for high precision patient positioning, intra-fraction motion management, and respiratory gating, ensuring the best possible treatment outcome for conventional and stereotactic radiation treatment delivery, including for breast cancers. In the modern era of radiation oncology where precision is crucial, the Catalyst+ HD is the precise answer to stereotactic radiation therapy.

"We are very pleased to partner up with Accuray and to develop this solution. This is another step towards our goal to make surface tracking standard of care. It is our firm belief that eventually a majority of the linacs in advanced radiation therapy markets will be equipped with surface tracking," says Tim Thurn, CEO and President at C-RAD AB, "Workflow and operational efficiency are key criteria for customers to choose their treatment system."

"We are excited to enter into this partnership with C-RAD, a company like ours, that is dedicated to providing radiation therapy solutions that enable clinicians to improve the lives of as many of their patients as possible," said Joshua H. Levine, chief executive officer of Accuray. "DIBH is a valuable approach for some patients with breast cancer undergoing radiation treatments. The combination of the Catalyst+ HD with the Radixact System is designed to make it easier for clinicians to leverage the advantages of our combined innovative solutions to effectively address the full range of breast cancer tumors they see in their daily practices."

*Works in progress. DIBH availability is pending development and regulatory clearance or approval.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD (Shanghai) Medical Devices Co Ltd. In China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

