C-RAD receives order for proton cancer treatment centers in the US

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C-RAD announces today that C-RAD has been selected as the partner to implement surface tracking technology for three proton cancer treatment centers in the US.

C-RAD offers a specific version of its Catalyst™ System for use in proton and particle therapy - Catalyst PT. It is based on the patented Catalyst technology and software as well as the hardware are tailored for the application in this environment.

The Catalyst system is delivered with the complete software suite with modules for Respiratory Gating, Patient Setup and Positioning and Motion Monitoring. The C-RAD SIGRT solution provides a continuous monitoring of the patient during a treatment fraction. The system is delivered with interfaces that allow to interrupt the treatment beam if patient motion is above a clinically defined threshold.

C-RAD Sentinel 4DCT™ is an easy-to-use, laser-based optical surface scanning system with functionality for four-dimensional CT image reconstruction and gated imaging in a CT room.

"There is a trend within radiation therapy towards high precision treatments. The goal is to improve treatment success and at the same time spare the healthy tissue to minimize side effects." continues Tim Thurn, "To the benefit of the patient, there is a strong motivation to reduce the time for patient setup and positioning. The C-RAD solution is made to support such treatments in a safer and more efficient way."

The total order has a value of 15 MSEK for C-RAD. Delivery and installation for the first center are expected to be concluded during the next three months. The other sites will follow in 2021 and 2022.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops surface-guided imaging solutions for radiation therapy to allow highly accurate dose delivery to the tumor, and at the same time, to protect healthy tissue from unwanted exposure. Using high-speed 3D cameras combined with augmented reality, C-RAD supports the initial patient setup process and monitors the patient's motion during treatment to ensure high confidence, an efficient workflow, and improved accuracy. C-RAD monitors the patient's motion without the use of tattoos or additional imaging dose, to deliver the highest level of patient safety and comfort.

C-RAD. Inspiring excellence in cancer treatment.

C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

