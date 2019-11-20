C Spire boosts mobile broadband speeds, capacity in 41 Mississippi counties

C Spire, a Mississippi-based telecommunications and technology services company, operates the nation's largest privately-owned mobile services firm. The targeted program is part of the firm's broader efforts to prepare for the next generation of cellular technology.

The spectrum project comes on the heels of a separate, massive company effort to install new base stations and software at all of its 1,200-plus cell sites that will serve as the foundation for C Spire's transition to 5G, which promises to radically alter how consumers live, work and play and how businesses thrive in the new 21st century digital economy.

"As a customer-inspired company, we are constantly fine tuning our network to ensure adequate capacity, performance and speeds so that consumers and businesses can rely on us for all of their personal and professional mobile voice and data needs," said Brian Caraway, general manager of C Spire's wireless unit.

Caraway said the company has tapped its supply of low and mid-band spectrum and added capacity and carriers where needed to improve speeds and connections. "We have added carriers at these sites that, in most cases, have doubled capacity and tripled speeds – depending on the need," he noted.

Much of the work has improved performance of cell sites throughout most regions in the state, including:

Northeast Mississippi (three counties and 29 sites)

(three counties and 29 sites) East Central Mississippi (9 counties and 64 sites)

(9 counties and 64 sites) Central Mississippi (two counties and 8 sites)

(two counties and 8 sites) The Delta (13 counties and 53 sites)

Southwest Mississippi (7 counties and 31 sites)

(7 counties and 31 sites) The Pine Belt (four counties and 51 sites)

Gulf Coast (three counties and 16 sites)

"We're using carrier aggregation technology, which brings together spectrum from multiple frequency bands for improved speed and spectral efficiency, and other software and hardware improvements to achieve better speeds and pave the way for Voice over LTE or high-definition mobile voice service coming soon," said Alan Jones, senior vice president of Access and Deployment for C Spire.

The pre-5G project features new base stations and radios that are adaptable, powerful and able to meet C Spire's future needs for a next generation cellular network, software-defined services and the Internet of Things. "Not only does this new technology deliver high quality connectivity and coverage, but it helps us quickly evolve to meet customer expectations," Jones said. To learn more about the C Spire network enhancements, visit www.cspire.com/cms/wireless/enhanced-network-speeds/.

