C Spire Business named one of 2021 top solution providers by CRN

A division of C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, C Spire Business was included in the prestigious annual Tech Elite 250 list , which recognizes providers who have earned cutting-edge technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, for the ninth consecutive year.

CRN said C Spire Business is among a small group of firms that have separated themselves from the pack as top solution providers, earning multiple, premier IT certifications, specializations and partner program designations from industry-leading technology providers. The division's partners include Cisco, Microsoft, Poly, VMware, Fortinet, Veeam, Zerto and Dell Technologies

Businesses rely on solution providers like C Spire Business for an enormous amount of technologies, services and expertise to help them meet today's IT challenges – whether it's a new implementation or digital transformation initiatives. To meet these demands, C Spire Business maintains high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieves the highest tiers within those vendors' partner programs. For example, C Spire is a Gold Partner with Cisco and Microsoft, and a Platinum Partner with Dell Technologies.

CRN editors and the Channel Company's research group annually identify firms like C Spire Business with the most client-driven technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Firms who earn the designation, which enable the delivery of exclusive products, services and customer support, are chosen from a pool of online applicants.

"We're pleased to be recognized again as one of the top solution providers in North America for businesses ranging from sole proprietors to enterprises," said Allen McIntosh, general manager of C Spire Business. "Our passionate aim is to provide businesses with the technology they need to succeed."

McIntosh said C Spire Business' specialized IT experts work with firms to deliver a wide range of solutions based on their individual business goals and objectives. "As our customer needs evolve, we offer advanced solutions that keep them focused and prepared for the future."

With over 350 service professionals, multiple data centers and nearly 12,000 route miles of fiber optic infrastructure, C Spire Business is poised to deliver world-class managed services to a variety of businesses. The firm is ranked 9th in the world among cloud service providers, McIntosh added.

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list highlights the top solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise and certifications for providing the best level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company, which owns CRN. "These solution providers have continued to extend their talents and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment to really conveying the most exceptional business value to their customers."

The Tech Elite 250 list will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN online at www.CRN.com/250.

