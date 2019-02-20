C Spire Business named to CRN's MSP 500 list for sixth straight year

A subsidiary of C Spire, the Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services parent company, C Spire Business was included in the annual list under the Elite 150 category for the sixth consecutive year. The list recognizes providers who use innovative, cutting-edge approaches to deliver managed services.

CRN editors said C Spire Business is among an elite group of managed services firms that help companies and enterprises navigate the complex and ever-changing information technology landscape, improve operational efficiencies and maximize business' return on IT investments.

In today's fast-paced business world, MSPs like C Spire Business play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list shines a light on the most groundbreaking and innovative firms in the managed services sector.

The list is divided into three categories:

MSP Pioneer 250 recognizes companies with business models geared toward managed services that cater and focus largely on the small and medium-sized business market;

MSP Elite 150 recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of primary and remote services and

Managed Security 100, which recognizes MSPs focused primarily on remote, cloud-based security services.

"As the industry's first full-stack managed solutions provider, we can meet our customers wherever they are in the value chain and successfully help them manage their biggest technology challenges, whether it's data protection or IT resiliency, in an increasingly data-driven world," said Don Monistere, general manager of C Spire Business.

Monistere said C Spire Business offers advanced connectivity, cloud, software, hardware, communications, professional services, cybersecurity, business continuity and technology support in a single, seamless, managed IT solution portfolio. "From desktop to data center, we help customers work smarter, faster and more secure."

With over 500 service professionals, multiple data centers and ownership of over 8,700 route miles of fiber optic infrastructure, C Spire Business is poised to deliver world-class managed services to a variety of businesses. The firm is ranked 9th in the world among cloud service providers, Monistere added.

CRN said MSPs are integral to the success of small and large businesses everywhere. "Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company, which owns CRN. "The companies on CRN's 2019 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers' changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments."

The managed IT services space continues to expand, growing from $152.5 billion in 2017 to $180.5 billion last year, according to sector research firm MarketsandMarkets, which forecasts managed services to become a $282 billion global industry by 2023.

The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2019 issue of CRN online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About C Spire Business

C Spire Business is a subsidiary of C Spire, a Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services provider. The unit offers the nation's first full-stack managed IT solutions suite of services, including advanced connectivity, cloud, software, hardware, communications, professional services, cybersecurity, business continuity and technology support in a single, seamless, managed IT solutions portfolio. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire Business, visit www.cspire.com and click on the business tab or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CSpireBusiness; on Twitter at www.twitter.com/CSpireBusiness and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/showcase/c-spire-business.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

