C Spire Business sponsors AWS IT engineer training at local university

A unit of C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services firm, C Spire Business will train its engineers along with those of several selected Nashville businesses. "This training will help local firms prepare for the AWS Architect Associate certification exam," said Mike Girouard, executive vice president of enterprise sales

The training will feature AWS Technical Essentials on Tuesday, May 21 and three days of specialized, instructor-led course work on Architecting with AWS from Wednesday, May 22 through Friday, May 24 at the Trevecca Nashville campus, 333 Murfreesboro Pike.

Architecting on AWS training covers the fundamentals of building IT infrastructure on AWS and is designed to teach solutions architects how to optimize the use of the AWS cloud by understanding the company's services and how they fit into cloud-based solutions, Girouard said.

Trevecca is the first Tennessee university to join the AWS Academy and plans to offer courses so students who are interested in an IT engineering career can pass the AWS certification exam, which could qualify them for entry-level jobs starting at over $100,000 a year.

"AWS is a vital part of our larger hyper-converged, hybrid offerings," Girouard said. "Through our data centers, professional services and partnerships with other companies like Cisco and Dell EMC, we can deliver a full stack of managed IT solutions for any business."

Amazon and local and regional economic development officials recently disclosed plans to invest $230 million and create 5,000 jobs, the biggest jobs announcement in Tennessee history, by building a huge operations center in the Nashville Yards site near the Gulch. The facility is expected to open in 2021.

The company reported record quarterly profits earlier this month for AWS. Sales rose 41 percent to $7.7 billion while operating income jumped 59 percent to $2.2 billion. Company executives, including CEO Jeff Bezos, are predicting continued growth in the sector despite stiffer competition from Microsoft and Google parent company Alphabet, Inc.

C Spire Business, with a 57 net promoter score that makes customers 2x more likely to recommend them to others, is the industry's first full-stack managed information technology solutions provider, but customers can count on far more than just gaining access to the latest technology, according to Girouard.

"As the industry's first full-stack managed solutions provider, we can meet our customers wherever they are in the value chain and successfully help them manage their biggest technology challenges, whether it's data protection or IT resiliency, in an increasingly data-driven world," Girouard said.

C Spire Business offers advanced connectivity, cloud, software, hardware, communications, professional services, cybersecurity, business continuity and technology support in a single, seamless, managed IT solution portfolio. "From desktop to data center, we help customers work smarter, faster and more secure," Girouard said.

With over 500 service professionals, multiple data centers and ownership of nearly 9,000 route miles of fiber optic infrastructure, C Spire Business is poised to deliver world-class managed services to a variety of businesses. The firm is ranked 9th in the world among cloud service providers, Girouard added.

About C Spire Business

C Spire Business is a unit of C Spire, a Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services provider. The unit offers the nation's first full-stack managed IT solutions suite of services, including advanced connectivity, cloud, software, hardware, communications, professional services, cybersecurity, business continuity and technology support in a single, seamless, managed IT solutions portfolio. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire Business, visit www.cspire.com and click on the business tab or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

http://www.cspire.com

