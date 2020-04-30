C Spire continues to serve customers during COVID-19 pandemic

RIDGELAND, Miss., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire is voluntarily extending a waiver on late fees for consumer and business wireless customers through June 30 as part of its support of the FCC's "Keep America Connected" program. The company will not terminate service or impose late fees for wireless customers who notify us of an inability to pay their bills on time due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. To notify us, wireless customers can visit here.

Since the onset of COVID-19, C Spire has been continuing to support customer and community needs, including: