C Spire continues to serve customers during COVID-19 pandemic
Update on company's voluntary support for FCC's "Keep America Connected" pledge
Apr 30, 2020, 10:51 ET
RIDGELAND, Miss., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire is voluntarily extending a waiver on late fees for consumer and business wireless customers through June 30 as part of its support of the FCC's "Keep America Connected" program. The company will not terminate service or impose late fees for wireless customers who notify us of an inability to pay their bills on time due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. To notify us, wireless customers can visit here.
Since the onset of COVID-19, C Spire has been continuing to support customer and community needs, including:
- Ramped up network resources to manage growing voice and data communication needs
- Modified the C Spire Health smartphone app in partnership with the University of Mississippi Medical Center to exclusively serve as a COVID-19 triage
- Added extra data and free access to educational websites for students and its wireless customers
- Implemented additional curbside pickup locations
- Introduced same day delivery
- Added pop up WiFi internet hot spots for students at its retail stores and other third-party locations
To learn about other ways C Spire is working to keep communities connected during COVID-19, go to cspirecares.com.
About C Spire
C Spire provides a full suite of world-class, customer-inspired dedicated Internet, IP Voice, data, managed services, cloud services, value added resale and mobile communications to businesses and wireless, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access and related home services for consumers. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at twitter.com/cspire.
SOURCE C Spire
Share this article