C Spire debuts the breakthrough Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, Family Setup along with the New iPad (Eighth-Generation) Plus All-New Redesigned iPad Air

Support for Family Setup in watchOS 7, which allows kids and older family members of the household who do not have iPhone to enjoy Apple Watch, also is now available. For complete pricing, plan and availability details for the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, please visit www.cspire.com.

Apple Watch Series 6 introduces a revolutionary Blood Oxygen sensor and app1 that offer users even more insight into their overall wellness, and also delivers notable hardware improvements, including a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and next-generation Always-On Altimeter to provide real-time elevation all day long. Apple Watch Series 6 features a beautiful palette of new case finishes and bands, including new blue and (PRODUCT)RED aluminum case options, and watchOS 7 brings Family Setup, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, new workout types, and much more, encouraging customers to be more active, stay connected, and better manage their health in new ways.

Apple Watch SE packs the essential features of Apple Watch into a modern design customers love — all for an affordable price. Apple Watch SE comes in three beautiful finishes of a case made of 100 percent recycled aluminum, features the largest and most advanced Retina display, and includes the same accelerometer, gyroscope and Always-On Altimeter as Apple Watch Series 6. With watchOS 7, a built-in compass to enhance outdoor activity tracking, fall detection, and more, Apple Watch SE helps customers to stay connected, be more active, and keep an eye on their health.

Apple introduces Family Setup in watchOS 72, bringing the communication, health, fitness, and safety features of Apple Watch to kids and older family members of the household who do not have iPhone. For the first time, Apple Watch can be set up through a parent's iPhone, so kids can enjoy its fun and useful tools while parents have peace of mind knowing they can reach their child and identify their location, and that all personal data stays securely encrypted. Kids and older family members using Family Setup will have their own phone number through a separate cellular plan. Family Setup will be available with watchOS 7 and iOS 14, and requires cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later or Apple Watch SE, paired with iPhone 6s or later.

The new eighth-generation iPad features the powerful A12 Bionic chip for a huge jump in performance. A12 Bionic brings the Neural Engine to iPad for the first time, enabling machine learning tasks like complex photo editing, engaging AR experiences, handwriting recognition, and more. Featuring a large 10.2-inch Retina display, advanced cameras, great all-day battery life, fast connectivity, and support for iPadOS 14, Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard3, the new iPad has far more performance and is more versatile than ever.

The new iPad Air, now available in five gorgeous finishes, features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and next generation Touch ID. iPad Air debuts A14 Bionic — the most advanced chip Apple has ever made — for a massive boost in performance so customers can edit 4K videos, create gorgeous works of art or play immersive games with ease. The new iPad Air also features wider stereo sound in landscape mode and a new 12MP rear camera for higher resolution photos and video capture. And with faster Wi-Fi and LTE performance4, support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation)3, along with iPadOS 14, this is by far the most powerful and capable iPad Air ever made.

1 Blood Oxygen app measurements are not intended for medical use, including self-diagnosis or consultation with a doctor, and are only designed for general fitness and wellness purposes.

2 Not all features will be available if Apple Watch is set up through Family Setup. Wireless service plan required for cellular service.

3 Accessories sold separately.

4 When compared to the previous generation device.

About C Spire

C Spire is a privately-held telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber internet, and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news. For more information, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

http://www.cspire.com

