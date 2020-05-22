C Spire extends extra high-speed data to wireless customers through September 30

"Whether you're working or doing homework from home, keeping in touch with friends or just keeping yourself entertained, we know how important it is to have a fast, reliable way to stay connected," said Brian Caraway, general manager of C Spire's wireless division.

Caraway said the offer also is available to wireless consumers, along with other incentives, who may be interested in switching to C Spire from other carriers.

The company has added faster, safer ways for customers to purchase products, manage their accounts and stay connected to the services they need from expanded network capacity to free COVID-19 screening through the C Spire Health smartphone app.

To learn more about the free double data offer up to 25GB of extra high-speed data per month or how C Spire is helping customers during COVID-19, go to cspirecares.com.

