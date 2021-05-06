C Spire Fiber expands availability of ultra-fast Gigabit internet in Alabama

The broadband division of C Spire, a Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company, started construction on the next-generation technology last month in 22 fiberhoods with plans to pass thousands of homes in the unincorporated area of the county over the next several months. Service is planned for the first customers this summer.

Mobile County, with nearly 179,000 population outside of the city of Mobile and 10 other cities, will be one of the latest Alabama markets to get the ultra-fast broadband services from C Spire Fiber. The company already has rolled out service in the Jasper, Trussville and Helena markets and is starting construction in Northport and Tuscaloosa soon. Construction is underway in Pelham.

In January 2021, C Spire announced a $1 billion investment to speed the development and deployment of fiber broadband and network enhancements, and about $500 million is set to be spent on fiber expansion in Alabama over a five-year period. C Spire's deployment of all-fiber symmetrical infrastructure and ultra-fast broadband internet helps attract industry and improve Alabamians' quality of life.

"High-speed, all-fiber broadband internet service can be a game-changer for Mobile County and other Alabama communities," said Ashley Phillips, general manager of C Spire Home. "Our ability to provide symmetric speeds immediately solves real-world challenges associated with interactive learning, remote work and telehealth applications. That's good news as our FiberFast initiative continues."

As part of its expansion efforts, C Spire is also is actively seeking interest from other Alabama communities and towns seeking more reliable and faster broadband internet service based on the firm's crowdsourcing model, which relies on homeowner, business and renter demand to drive adoption.

Alabama ranks 38th nationally in broadband access and state leaders have made access to fast, reliable and affordable internet for rural areas a priority through state funding and creation of the Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition, a group of community, business and government leaders dedicated to job creation, economic development and business growth.

C Spire Fiber is actively soliciting residents who want more reliable and faster broadband internet service based on the crowdsourcing model, which relies on homeowner demand to drive adoption. Consumers can place pre-orders for Gigabit fiber-based internet, Smart WiFi powered by Plume®, Home Protection Plan and digital home phone service at www.cspire.com/fiber.

Unlike some other internet service providers, C Spire Fiber has no data caps, cancellation fees or long-term contracts. The C Spire division provides exact appointment times, world-class 24/7/365 customer service and over 99.99 percent reliability.

Local and federal government leaders lauded C Spire's decision to invest in the future of Mobile County. "Fast, dependable and affordable broadband is critical to quality of life, home values and new jobs in our communities," said Merceria L Ludgood, president of the Mobile County Commission. "We appreciate C Spire choosing Mobile County for this game-changing investment."

"More Alabamians need to be participants in the digital economy – not spectators, "said U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. "Gigabit internet is a powerful solution to the digital divide in our state and will benefit the people and businesses in Mobile County."

Mobile city residents who want to order C Spire Fiber or express their interest in the suite of services should go to www.cspire.com/alfiber and fill out the online interest form, including their name and address. Residents can also email [email protected] to learn more about how they can get service in their area.

