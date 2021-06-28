C Spire Fiber expands availability of ultra-fast Gigabit internet in Greenwood

The broadband division of C Spire, a Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company, is expected to start construction on the next-generation technology in September in the first of six fiberhoods with plans to connect more homes in the city as residents take advantage of the opportunity. Service is planned for the first customers sometime in first quarter of next year.

C Spire Fiber is actively soliciting other Greenwood residents who want more reliable and faster broadband internet service based on the crowdsourcing model, which relies on homeowner demand to drive adoption. Consumers can place pre-orders for Gigabit fiber-based internet, Home Protection Plan and digital home phone service at www.cspire.com/fiber.

"We're excited about bringing high-capacity fiber broadband services to Greenwood that rely on a transformational and truly revolutionary technology infrastructure that will boost home and business values, broaden entertainment opportunities, help expand the local economy and improve the quality of life for local residents," said Ashley Phillips, general manager of C Spire Home Services.

"High-speed, all-fiber broadband internet service can be a game-changer for Greenwood and other Mississippi communities," Phillips added. "Our ability to provide symmetric speeds immediately solves real-world challenges associated with interactive learning, remote work and telehealth applications. That's good news for Greenwood residents as our FiberFast initiative continues."

Unlike some other internet service providers, C Spire Fiber has symmetrical speeds up to 940 Mbps, no data caps, cancellation fees or long-term contracts and provides exact appointment times, world-class 24/7/365 customer service and over 99.99 percent reliability.

C Spire is spending $1 billion over the next three years– the largest capital investment in company history - to accelerate the deployment of all-fiber Gigabit broadband internet and the next generation of 5G wireless technology in key parts of its service area. C Spire Fiber has recently been rated as Mississippi's fastest internet service provider by Ookla®, the global leader in internet testing-analysis.

Local government and business leaders lauded C Spire's decision to invest in the future of Greenwood. "Good, reliable, high-quality, affordable and fast broadband internet is as important to quality of life, home values and new jobs as affordable and dependable electricity and potable water," said Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams. "We appreciate C Spire's response to the groundswell of community support for this game-changing technology investment."

"We're excited about the growth in technology infrastructure that is coming to Greenwood and the Mississippi Delta and the boost it will give our local economy, business expansion and job creation," said Beth Stevens, executive director of the 400-plus-member Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce. "This type of technology infrastructure is what this community needs to grow and prosper. We appreciate the response from residents, C Spire making the investment and having the vision to move Greenwood, the Delta and our state forward."

For more information about C Spire's fiber broadband rollout in Greenwood, to pre-order service, determine if a home is in a planned construction area or to learn more about C Spire Fiber and its products and services, go to www.cspire.com/fiber.

Other Greenwood residents who want to order C Spire Fiber or express their interest in the suite of services should go to www.cspire.com/fiber and fill out the online interest form, including their name and address. Residents can also email [email protected] to learn more about how they can get service in their area.

