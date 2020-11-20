C Spire Fiber rated as Mississippi's fastest broadband internet service

The analysis by Ookla 1 determined that C Spire Fiber delivered the fastest average internet download speeds in Mississippi over all other providers, including its two main competitors, AT&T and Comcast Xfinity during the third quarter of 2020 - 100 % faster than AT&T and 25 % faster than Xfinity. To determine speed performance. Ookla analyzed consumer-initiated tests taken using Speedtest ® on a fixed network.

C Spire Fiber is a division of C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, and operates the nation's 11th largest fiber-optic provider and one of the nation's largest Gigabit-internet fiber-to-the-home program with its reliance on all-fiber, ultra-fast symmetrical speed broadband internet access network.

"Gigabit internet access is truly a game changer that boosts home values, broadens entertainment opportunities, helps expand local economies, creates jobs and improves the overall quality of life for consumers," said Ashley Phillips, general manager of C Spire Fiber. "We're pleased, but not surprised by these findings."

With many individuals and families forced to shelter in their homes since mid-March due to the public health crisis, high-speed internet access has become a necessity for consumers who desire remote access, student distance learning, internet-based streaming TV home entertainment, telehealth and low-latency gaming, Phillips added.

"Fiber's symmetric speeds – for example up to 940 Megabits per second upstream and downstream – are particularly important for interactive learning, remote work and telehealth applications beyond video streaming or surfing the web, which rely on fast download only speeds," Phillips said, noting that C Spire Fiber has 12 times faster uploads than Xfinity in Mississippi.

Unlike some other internet service providers, C Spire Fiber has no data caps, cancellation fees or long-term contracts. The C Spire division provides exact appointment times, world-class customer service and over 99.99 percent reliability.

As part of its comprehensive solution, C Spire Fiber provides a Smart WiFi mesh system, which learns, adapts and adjusts signals to where they are needed the most. The system also features the latest innovations in parental controls, AI security and guest access.

To determine the speed performance for fixed networks, Ookla assesses the fastest network speeds attained across a given network. Also, access to ISP service happens over wired and Wi-Fi connections. As a result, Ookla considers tests on various Speedtest applications that connect to a fixed network, including tests on mobile phones over a Wi-Fi connection. Each top carrier accounts for at least 3% of the sample size in Mississippi.

"With millions of tests taken using Speedtest every day, Ookla has developed a robust and comprehensive view of worldwide internet performance. C Spire Fiber ranked as the fastest internet in Mississippi based on our rigorous analysis. This is a testament to C Spire's exceptional performance, as experienced by their own customers, in Q3," said Doug Suttles, CEO at Ookla.

To learn more about C Spire Fiber, visit www.cspire.com/fiber. To learn more about Ookla, go to www.speedtest.net.

About C Spire Fiber

C Spire Fiber is a division of C Spire, a privately-owned telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber internet, and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news. For more information, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Ookla

Ookla® is the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications and technology. Speedtest, Ookla's flagship network testing platform, collects hundreds of millions of measurements about the performance and quality of networks around the world each day. Operators, businesses and government agencies alike rely on Ookla for unparalleled and immediate information on the state of networks and online services.

1 Based on an analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds Q3 2020 in Mississippi. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

