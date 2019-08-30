C Spire honored for its support of Friends of Mississippi State Hospital

"We're pleased and honored to receive this recognition from employees and volunteers who are making a difference in the lives of people who deal with various forms of mental illness," said C Spire CEO Hu Meena. "As a company that cares about and is deeply involved in the communities we serve, we're proud to support the mission of this fine organization."

The award is named after the late Jerald Ball, who worked at the hospital for many years until his retirement in 2005. He helped create programs that attract hundreds of volunteers from churches, businesses and local groups who share their time and talents with mentally ill patients, substance abuse cases and Jaquith Nursing Home residents.

"C Spire is a great example of the invaluable support we receive from the community for many of the programs and services that benefit our employees and improve the quality of life for our patients and residents," said James G. Chastain, director of Mississippi State Hospital. "We sincerely appreciate their involvement and continued support for this hospital."

Friends was formed in 1987 as a non-profit, charitable organization to tell the story of Mississippi State Hospital and Jaquith Nursing Home, increase awareness and understanding of mental illness and solicit contributions and raise funds for projects and programs that recognize employees and improve the quality of life for patients and residents.

About C Spire

C Spire provides a full suite of world-class, customer-inspired dedicated Internet, IP Voice, data, managed services, cloud services, value added resale and mobile communications to businesses and wireless, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access and related home services for consumers. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at twitter.com/cspire.

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

http://www.cspire.com

