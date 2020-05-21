C Spire introduces remote working tools for businesses of all sizes from Microsoft 365

The company's business division offers the service to small and medium-sized firms as well as enterprise operations in a range of pricing and packages. The service also includes training and the company's 24/7/365 customer support that ensures users get the most from Microsoft 365 and can scale their operations as business needs change.

"Microsoft 365 with Teams is a best-in-class resource as more businesses have an increased need to work remotely today," said Allen McIntosh, general manager of C Spire's business solutions division. "Teams allows employees to chat, meet, call and collaborate no matter where they are on one easy-to-use platform for increased productivity."

Microsoft 365 from C Spire is packed with popular features like streamlined screensharing, drag-and-drop file sharing and one-touch videoconferencing with industry-leading security for cloud-based and other related applications, McIntosh said.

The services can be scaled as businesses grow and needs change. McIntosh said C Spire staff will help businesses of all sizes identify the right plan and features to help them be successful in a rapidly changing and evolving competitive environment.

McIntosh said the services are priced based on business needs starting with Microsoft 365 Business Basic for $5/user per month, Business Standard for $12.50/user per month, E3 for $32/user per month and E5 for $57/user per month.

To learn more about Microsoft 365 with Teams from C Spire and find the right plan for your business, visit https://www.cspire.com/cms/business/microsoft365-teams.

