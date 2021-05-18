C Spire offers free, no contract wireless service on select mobile plans

"We're ready to help (consumers) them take advantage of this program ..." - Brian Caraway, GM, C Spire Wireless division

The program, which launched May 12, provides discounts of up to $50 a month for C Spire wireless service and is limited to one line of service per household.

One of the most popular plans that qualify for the $50 monthly discount is C Spire's 12GB no contract or credit check plan, which also has no overages or hidden fees. The plan includes 12GB of high-speed data, unlimited talk, text and basic data and fast 5G access where available.

"We know that many consumers have faced financial challenges due to business and work disruptions," said Brian Caraway, general manager of C Spire Wireless. "We're ready to help them take advantage of this program and get the best value, quality and price for their business, work and personal wireless services."

Under the program, individuals who have experienced a substantial loss of income since Feb. 29, 2020 with a total household income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers can participate in the program and receive the discount.

Customers who are on Lifeline, including those on Medicaid or who receive SNAP benefits, families with children receiving free or reduced school meals and Pell Grant recipients also are eligible to receive the discount.

"Participating in the FCC's Emergency Broadband Benefit program is just one more way we are showing consumers that we care about them and are dedicated to their success," Caraway said. "We're proud to partner with the FCC to keep current and new customers connected to what matters most."

To determine eligibility and enroll on the program, visit the Universal Service Administrative Company website at www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit. To learn more about the program and C Spire's participation, go to www.cspire.com/ebb.

About C Spire Wireless

C Spire Wireless is a division of C Spire, a privately-held diversified telecommunications and technology services provider. The division offers a suite of mobile broadband and wireless services to consumers and businesses. C Spire is driven to deliver the best experience in wireless, fiber internet and business IT solutions such as dedicated internet access, VoIP, cloud and managed services. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire Wireless, visit www.cspire.com and click on the wireless tab or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspirewireless or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspirewireless.

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

http://www.cspire.com

