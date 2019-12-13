C Spire sets "A Merry & Bright Light Spectacular" performance at Renaissance

Admission is free to the family-friendly event, which is being sponsored and hosted by the Mississippi-based telecommunications and technology services company. The show will be accompanied by Christmas-themed music and hot chocolate and cookies will be served by volunteers.

"Christmas is a magical time of year when individuals and families treasure what matters most to them in life – each other," said Jim Richmond, vice president of Marketing for C Spire. "Our show will be a celebration of the togetherness that the holidays evoke in all of us and a reminder of our shared values and faith."

Interested shoppers and families who plan to attend one of the shows should plan to park on the north end of the shopping center near the newly opened, six-screen Renaissance Cinema Grill boutique movie theater. The show can be viewed from the new Renaissance Show Fountain.

Parking is free and subject to availability on a first come, first served basis.

WHEN: Friday, December 20, 2019 and Saturday, December 21, 2019

5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. CT each night



WHERE: Renaissance at Colony Park

1000 Highland Colony Parkway

Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157



WHAT: Holiday light show spectacular featuring new projection mapping technology

About C Spire

C Spire is a privately-held diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

http://www.cspire.com

